10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 238 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,895. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Monday recorded 238 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday
Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to deliberate on issues relating to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and fuel subsidy in the country. Read more
3. Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerian youths for support during WTO’s race
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian youths for supporting her candidacy during the agency’s selection process. Read more
4. Islamic group denies appointing Sanusi as leader in Nigeria
An Islamic sect, the Dhariqa Tijjaniyya, denied has denied appointing the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as its leader in Nigeria. Read more
5. EFCC plays audio evidence as Shehu Sani’s trial for alleged $25,000 bribery resumes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday played an audio recording of some evidence at the resumed trial of the former Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 15, 2021
6. Global effects of covid-19 in oil refineries
Covid-19 has had a huge impact on global health, wealth, and opportunity. While the death figures and economic impacts have been well documented, one consequence that many people may be unaware of is the effect on the oil industry. Read more
7. Nigeria’s debt stock increases by N6.7bn in 2020 to N32.91tn – DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that Nigeria’s total public debt as at December 31, 2020 now stands at N32.91 trillion. Read more
8. NSE: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N45.33 billion at the end of the trading activities on Monday. Read more
9. 23.18m Nigerians now unemployed, 1.48m lose job to COVID-19 – NBS
The total number of Nigerians unemployed in the country rose to 23,187,389 (23.1 million) as at the fourth a quarter of 2020 from the 21,764,614 (21.7 million) recorded in the the second quarter of 2020. Read more
10. Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...