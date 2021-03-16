10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. 238 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,895. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 238 fresh COVID-19 cases.

2. Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday

Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to deliberate on issues relating to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and fuel subsidy in the country.

3. Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerian youths for support during WTO’s race

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian youths for supporting her candidacy during the agency's selection process.

4. Islamic group denies appointing Sanusi as leader in Nigeria

An Islamic sect, the Dhariqa Tijjaniyya, denied has denied appointing the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as its leader in Nigeria.

5. EFCC plays audio evidence as Shehu Sani’s trial for alleged $25,000 bribery resumes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday played an audio recording of some evidence at the resumed trial of the former Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

6. Global effects of covid-19 in oil refineries

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on global health, wealth, and opportunity. While the death figures and economic impacts have been well documented, one consequence that many people may be unaware of is the effect on the oil industry.

7. Nigeria’s debt stock increases by N6.7bn in 2020 to N32.91tn – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that Nigeria's total public debt as at December 31, 2020 now stands at N32.91 trillion.

8. NSE: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N45.33 billion at the end of the trading activities on Monday.

9. 23.18m Nigerians now unemployed, 1.48m lose job to COVID-19 – NBS

The total number of Nigerians unemployed in the country rose to 23,187,389 (23.1 million) as at the fourth a quarter of 2020 from the 21,764,614 (21.7 million) recorded in the the second quarter of 2020.

10. Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night.