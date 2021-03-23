10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Akeredolu asks Igboho, other Yoruba Nation agitators to stay away from Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday warned Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and other agitators for Yoruba Nation to stay away from Ondo State, adding that the people of the state ha chosen to stay in Nigeria as presented constituted. Read more

2. FG pledges sustained support for MSMEs —Trade Minister

The Federal Government on Monday pledged increased support for Micro Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to fight unemployment and spur economic growth. Read more

3. FG implores Nigerians to receive COVID-19 vaccine, assures of safety, efficacy

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Monday, March 22, urged Nigerians to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to be safe from the disease. Read more

4. APC offered ‘too many options’, Gbenga Daniel defends defection

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Monday said he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the ruling party offered “too many options”. Read more

5. Imo govt revokes 49 plots of land linked to Okorocha’s elder sister

The Imo State Housing Corporation on Monday announced the revocation of 49 plots of land belonging to Jessdean Ventures Limited of No. 3 Okeoma close Tran Egbu Layout said to be owned by Mrs Geraldine Obinali, the elder sister of former Governor Rochas Okorocha. Read more

6. BUSINESSNigeria’s stock market returns to positive zone. Julius Berger, Stanbic IBTC among top gainers

Confidence was high during trading on Monday as investors’ participation pushed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) equity capitalisation upward to N20.259 trillion at the close of trading. Read more

7. CBN withdraws licenses of 11 international money operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn the operating licenses of 11 International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in the country’s foreign exchange market. Read more

8. Whale moves $125 million worth of Bitcoin in hours

The Whale moved 2, 210 Bitcoin in a block of 675, 713 units worth $125 million a few hours ago. Read more

9. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to receive payment in cryptocurrency

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first footballer to be paid with cryptocurrency when his Italian Serie A side, Juventus gave him 770 Fan Tokens JUV. Read more

10. We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo

Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media companies not to allow racist and hateful abuse to be normalized. Read more

