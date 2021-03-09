10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Mustapha, Ehanire, Onyeama, others receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other government officials were administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Read more
2. Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 31
Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, till March 31. Read more
3. Nigerian Army cautions Gumi, others on utterances
The Nigerian Army on Monday warned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and other “opinion merchants” in the country not to drag the force into disrepute with their utterances. Read more
4. Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Monday the operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have captured a notorious bandit simply identified as Mohammed Isa in Benue State. Read more
5. 371 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 158,906. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Monday recorded 371 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
6. Why Nigeria shows interest in Niger Republic’s affairs – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday explained why his administration has continued to show a keen interest in the happenings in the Niger Republic. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as Zenith Bank leads active trade
The Nigerian Stock Exchange rebounded from last week’s bearish situation with the equity capitalisation hitting N20.61 trillion on Monday. Read more
8. AfDB approves $1.3m grant to boost women’s access to loans, micro-insurance
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved two research grants worth $1.3 million to boost African women’s access to loans and micro-insurance. Read more
9. DPR begins review of gas production sharing contracts
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has reviewed five terms of gas development under the Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) in the country. Read more
10.Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to the club. Read more
