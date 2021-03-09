 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021

Published

5 mins ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Mustapha, Ehanire, Onyeama, others receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other government officials were administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Read more

2. Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 31

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, till March 31. Read more

3. Nigerian Army cautions Gumi, others on utterances

The Nigerian Army on Monday warned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and other “opinion merchants” in the country not to drag the force into disrepute with their utterances. Read more

4. Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Monday the operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have captured a notorious bandit simply identified as Mohammed Isa in Benue State. Read more

5. 371 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 158,906. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 371 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more 

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 8, 2021

6. Why Nigeria shows interest in Niger Republic’s affairs – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday explained why his administration has continued to show a keen interest in the happenings in the Niger Republic. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as Zenith Bank leads active trade

The Nigerian Stock Exchange rebounded from last week’s bearish situation with the equity capitalisation hitting N20.61 trillion on Monday. Read more

8. AfDB approves $1.3m grant to boost women’s access to loans, micro-insurance

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved two research grants worth $1.3 million to boost African women’s access to loans and micro-insurance. Read more

9. DPR begins review of gas production sharing contracts

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has reviewed five terms of gas development under the Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) in the country. Read more 

10.Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to the club. Read more

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports33 mins ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports10 hours ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Sports23 hours ago

Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election

Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Sports1 day ago

Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Sports2 days ago

Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw

Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest17 hours ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest5 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech6 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech6 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest7 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.