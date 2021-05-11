10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Presidency confirms ‘foolish attempt’ to rob Buhari’s CoS, Gambari, near Aso Rock Villa

The Presidency has confirmed that there was a robbery attempt at the official residence of the President’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Professor Ibrahim Gambari, around the presidential villa in Abuja. Read more

2. Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen

The families of the 11 policemen killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers State are set to receive a total of N220 million from the state Government as compensation. Read more

3. Amaechi inaugurates panel to probe suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has directed a thorough investigation into all contracts awarded by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the leadership of the suspended MD/CEO, Hadiza Bala-Usman. Read more

4. Lawmakers want EFCC to probe alleged mismanagement of N165bn by suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman

The travails of the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman continues as the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has implored the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigations into alleged mismanagement of N165 billion at the NPA. Read more

5. Buhari should be impeached, he has nothing to offer Nigerians —Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has joined calls from different groups for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability and unwillingness to solve Nigeria’s growing insecurity problems. Read more

6. Former Head of State, Abdulsalami denies links with terrorists

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (rtd), has slammed reports linking him to terrorism and banditry in Niger State, describing the allegations as ‘false’. Read more

7. We did not deploy only Northern soldiers to South-East, Army clarifies

The Nigerian Army has dismissed an allegation that it was deploying only officers from the Northern part of the country to fight the growing insecurity in the South-East. Read more

8. Impending sale of Union Bank by Atlas Mara triggers investors’ demand for lender’s asset

The proposed sale of Union Bank has triggered massive interest in the company’s stock as investors queue to add the lender’s shares in their asset portfolio. This interest has skyrocketed Union Bank’s value within days in the capital market. Read more

9. NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano

Within the first 10 days of the month of May, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued no fewer than 52 victims and arrested four suspected human traffickers in Kano. Read more

10. Electoral materials destroyed as hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Abia

A Local Government office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ohafia in Abia state was Sunday night set ablaze by hoodlums. Read more

