10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020

1. COVID-19: Nigerian govt dispatches team of experts to Cross River

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday the Federal Government had dispatched a ministerial team of experts to Cross River State to determine the material and technical needs around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Read more

2. LOCKDOWN: Kaduna govt arrests ‘disobedient’ army general, Islamic cleric

The government of Kaduna State said it arrested an army general for alleged failure to obey the lockdown order in the state over COVID-19. Read more

3. 219 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above the 6000 mark to 6,167; death toll now 191

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 216 COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. Buhari must address Nigerians, SGF lacks powers to extend lockdown —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the announcement made by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, of an extension of lockdown and curfew in the country in relation to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

5. British govt sanctions Oyakhilome’s TV station for airing ‘inaccurate’ claims linking 5G with COVID-19

The United Kingdom broadcast regulator, Ofcom, has sanctioned Loveworld Limited following the broadcast of Christ Embassy founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s claim on 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

6. Sylva charges APC members in Bayelsa to keep hope alive

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa to remain strong and steadfast. Read more

7. Navy rescues 18 crew members onboard Chinese vessel, arrests 10

The Nigerian Navy (NN) said on Monday it rescued 18 crew members on board a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, from pirates’ attack. Read more

8. Police parades suspected abductors of Ibadan cleric’s twins (Video)

The Oyo State police command Monday paraded seven suspected kidnappers of the two-year-old twins of a popular Ibadan cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold. Read more

9. Nigerian govt quarantines pilots of impounded British aircraft

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday the pilots of the impounded aircraft owned by a British company, Flairjet, have been quarantined for 14 days. Read more

10. Ortom suspends five monarchs

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has suspended five traditional rulers in the state over alleged complicity in land disputes in their domains. Read more

