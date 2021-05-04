 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. IPOB declares public holiday, total lockdown

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared May 30, 2021, as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of ‘Biafra fallen heroes and heroines.’ Read more

2. Military action or foreign help alone can’t bring permanent end to insecurity, Anyim tells Buhari

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has written President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation and secession agitations in Nigeria, suggesting ways to end the rising tension in the land. Read more

3. Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Yerima

The Nigerian Army has charged Nigerians to ignore the enemies of peace and unity of Nigeria who spread divisive rhetorics against the sovereignty of Nigeria and its patriotic army. Read more

4. Organised labour opposes move to remove LG system from constitution

Nigerian workers are opposed to any reform that seeks to scrap the local government system from the Constitution, the organised labour has disclosed. Read more

5. We are not recruiting, SEC warns Nigerians of fake vacancy ads

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged the general public to be careful about messages in the public about an ongoing recruitment exercise. Read more

6. 17 killed, scores injured after armed herdsmen attack Benue communities

Two communities in Benue state have been reportedly hit by alleged armed herdsmen, leaving no fewer than 17 persons dead and scores injured. Read more

7. Abductors of Greenfield University students demand N100m, threaten to kill remaining 17 if ignored

The bandits who abducted some students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State has threatened to kill them if their demands are not met by Tuesday. Read more

8. NDLEA recovers cakes laced with cannabis in a raid on Jos eateries

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau capital, and recovered freshly baked cakes made with Cannabis Sativa. Read more

9. Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers terrorising motorists in different parts of the State. Read more

10. Bill and Melinda Gates to separate after 27yrs in marriage

Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda have announced their intention to separate after 27 years in marriage. Read more

