10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘We’re not aware of the freezing of #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts’ —Senate

The Nigerian Senate says it is not aware of the freezing of the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

2. Policemen in Delta State got N200 as COVID-19 allowance —Officers

Some police operatives in Delta State have revealed that they got a paltry N200 as Covid-19 allowance during the pandemic. Read more

3. Buhari’s government is seriously creating jobs for the youths —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is very serious about creating jobs for the teeming youths of Nigeria as a way of curtailing youth restiveness. Read more

4. FG approves constitution of visitation panels for universities

The Federal Government has approved the constitution of visitation panels to all federal universities in the country. Read more

5. Reps clarify position on use of firearms by FRSC personnel

The House of Representatives on Monday reacted to reports that it had approved the use of firearms by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Read more

6. NSE: N641bn single-day gain pushes market capitalisation closer to N17tn mark

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday posted N641 billion in gains with, greater buy pressure from the current bull run raising hopes of market capitalisation hitting N17 trillion any moment soon. Read more

7. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine attains 90% efficacy in latest trials

Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer said an early evaluation of the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine it was inventing showed it was effective in keeping Covid-19 at bay, a major progress for the world as it awaited a favourable development concerning an outbreak that has killed over 1.2 million people, New York Times reported on Monday. Read more

8. Conoil’s 9-month profit contracts by 35% after N25bn revenue drop

Petroleum marketer, Conoil Plc, has declared its profit for the nine month period to September contracted by 35% relative to the same period of 2019, with turnover plunging by N24.621 billion. Read more

9. AMCON boss fears corporation’s debt to CBN could hit N7trn from N4trn in 4 yrs

The exposure of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to the central bank might balloon by as much as 75 per cent from N4 trillion to N7 trillion by 2024 given the current pace of inflation in the country, the corporation said. Read more

10. Eagles to play S’Leone behind closed doors as CAF bars fans, journalists from venue

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions