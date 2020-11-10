10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
The Nigerian Senate says it is not aware of the freezing of the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more
Some police operatives in Delta State have revealed that they got a paltry N200 as Covid-19 allowance during the pandemic. Read more
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is very serious about creating jobs for the teeming youths of Nigeria as a way of curtailing youth restiveness. Read more
The Federal Government has approved the constitution of visitation panels to all federal universities in the country. Read more
The House of Representatives on Monday reacted to reports that it had approved the use of firearms by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Read more
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday posted N641 billion in gains with, greater buy pressure from the current bull run raising hopes of market capitalisation hitting N17 trillion any moment soon. Read more
Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer said an early evaluation of the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine it was inventing showed it was effective in keeping Covid-19 at bay, a major progress for the world as it awaited a favourable development concerning an outbreak that has killed over 1.2 million people, New York Times reported on Monday. Read more
Petroleum marketer, Conoil Plc, has declared its profit for the nine month period to September contracted by 35% relative to the same period of 2019, with turnover plunging by N24.621 billion. Read more
The exposure of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to the central bank might balloon by as much as 75 per cent from N4 trillion to N7 trillion by 2024 given the current pace of inflation in the country, the corporation said. Read more
The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors. Read more
