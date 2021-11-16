10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Jega blames Northern leaders for high unemployment, poverty in region

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has blamed poor leadership as the cause of the high poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in Northern Nigeria. Read more

2. 2023: South-East APC group demands Igbo presidency

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, group, under the Liberation People of South East Assembly (LPSEA) on Monday called on the National leadership of the APC, to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East. Read more

3. Strike looms as ASUU gives govt 3-week ultimatum to address 2020 agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to address the agreements reached by both parties in 2020. Read more

4. ‘Release detained youths or face our wrath,’ IPOB tells South-East govs

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday threatened to unleash its full wrath on governors and other political leaders in the South-East if they failed to release all “Biafran youths” in detention facilities across the region. Read more

5. Malami accuses NBA President of politicising raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday accused the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata of politicising the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja. Read more

6. Capital market investors lose N11.83bn amid high trade in First Bank, Zenith Bank

The capital market declined slightly by 0.05 percent, as the Nigerian bourse free fall continues from last week. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate falls for 7th straight month to 15.9%

Nigeria’s inflation rate fell for the seventh consecutive month in October to 15.99 percent, the lowest since December 2020. Read more

8. #LekkiMassacre: Protesters were shot at, prevented from accessing medical aid -Panel

The Lagos State Judiciary Panel of Inquiry set up to probe Police brutality, and the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting has disclosed that protesters were massacred at the toll gate. Read more

9. 70 out of every 100 persons in North-East Nigeria are poor -World Bank

The World Bank has revealed that more than 70 per cent of North-East residents in Nigeria are poor. Read more

10. England secure World Cup place, Switzerland qualify ahead of Italy

The Three Lions of England have secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar after beating San Marino 10-0 on Monday night. Read more

