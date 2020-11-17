10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020

1. 157 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,305. Recoveries, deaths recorded

Nigeria on Monday recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Niger governor recovers from COVID-19

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has recovered from COVID-19. Read more

3. Buhari to receive panel’s report on Magu Friday

The presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged abuse of office will submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Premium Times reports. Read more

4. Obasanjo goes to Ethiopia for mediation talks

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday left Nigeria for Ethiopia to mediate in the conflict between the government and the northern Tigray region. Read more

5. Lagos govt advocates total adherence to COVID-19 protocols, warns on second wave of pandemic

Lagos State government on Monday urged worship centres in the state to ensure a strict adherence to safety protocols to avert a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Read more

6. Reps reject allocations to judiciary in 2021 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary on Monday rejected the N110 billion allocations to the judiciary in the 2021 Budget. Read more

7. Ca-COVID to unveil support for business owners affected by EndSARS mayhem – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Monday the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) would unveil its support for business owners whose outlets were looted by hoodlums during last month’s #EndSARS protests Read more

8. NSE: Sell pressure on Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Sugar, Wapco drive N137.619bn loss

Sell pressure on mid-cap stocks led by Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Sugar, Wapco, Flour Mills and Zenith Bank guided the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to further loss on Monday, as speculators continued profit-taking efforts after a streak of gains recorded by the market lately. Read more

9. TY Holdings to take controlling stake in BOC Gas

Lagos-based TY Holdings said on Monday it would acquire 249,746,823 ordinary shares of BOC Gas Nigeria Plc through a share purchase agreement. Read more