10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020

Nigeria on Monday recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has recovered from COVID-19. Read more
The presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged abuse of office will submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Premium Times reports. Read more
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday left Nigeria for Ethiopia to mediate in the conflict between the government and the northern Tigray region. Read more
Lagos State government on Monday urged worship centres in the state to ensure a strict adherence to safety protocols to avert a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Read more
The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary on Monday rejected the N110 billion allocations to the judiciary in the 2021 Budget. Read more
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Monday the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) would unveil its support for business owners whose outlets were looted by hoodlums during last month’s #EndSARS protests Read more
Sell pressure on mid-cap stocks led by Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Sugar, Wapco, Flour Mills and Zenith Bank guided the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to further loss on Monday, as speculators continued profit-taking efforts after a streak of gains recorded by the market lately. Read more
Lagos-based TY Holdings said on Monday it would acquire 249,746,823 ordinary shares of BOC Gas Nigeria Plc through a share purchase agreement. Read more
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced that final camping for D’Tigers ahead of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers will commence on November 23, 2020. Read more
