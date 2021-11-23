10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Trial of Sen Oduah over alleged N5bn fraud stalled

The arraignment of Senator Stella Oduah, a former Minister of Aviation, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has been stalled. Read more

2. Separatist groups are dissatisfied, we must listen to them -Ex Anambra Gov Ezeife

The former Governor of Anambra State in the Third Republic, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has stressed the need for the government to listen to the different separatist groups in the country, saying the groups were dissatisfied. Read more

3. Nigerian govt will only address areas of #EndSARS report that concern it —Adesina

As the date for the official submission of the White Paper report of the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police Brutality draws near, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has clarified that the Federal Government would only address the areas that concerns it. Read more

4. ADC plans to merge with other parties to form third-force —Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disclosed that his party and other opposition parties are in talks on a merger over the formation of a third force to battle the dominant parties — the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

5. Adegboruwa alleges threat to life over #EndSARS report, points at govt

One of the members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has alleged that his life is being threatened over the report released by the panel. Read more

6. NGX: Oando tops active trades as Honeywell Flour, First Bank lead gainers

The capital market was up 0.14 percent on Monday, following an increase in the equity capitalization from N22.54 trillion to N22.57 trillion at close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Oba Otudeko to sell-off Honeywell in N80bn deal, as Greek billionaire buys out First Bank

Oba Otudeko, chairman, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (HFMP) plans to sell his indirect stake in the company to Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) as the latter moves to acquire the manufacturer from major shareholders. Read more

8. Nigeria ready for local production of vaccines – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said on Monday that Nigeria has met all the World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements on production of vaccines. Read more

9. Fire destroys 41 shops in Kano market

Fire on Monday destroyed 41 temporary shops at Kasuwar Kurmi (Yan’ littafai) Market in Kano. Read more

10. FIFA reveals nominees for The Best Awards 2021

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the nominees in all categories of this year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards. Read more

