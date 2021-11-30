10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Restoration of Biafra our major priority, not Nigeria’s restructuring – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Monday it has nothing against the restructuring of Nigeria. Read more

2. NLC charges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. Read more

3. Ubani slams Keyamo over comments on legality of Lagos #EndSARS panel’

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Monday Ubani has slammed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), over his comments on the legality of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry setup by the Lagos State government to investigate incidents of police brutality and extra-judicial killings. Read more

4. APC denies zoning national chairmanship position to North Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports about zoning its national chairmanship to the North Central geo political zone. Read more

5. Real reason Nigerian govt rejected #EndSARS panels —Adegboruwa

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), a member of the Lagos #EndSARS probe panel set up by the state government to investigate the killing of protesting Nigerian youths at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, has reacted to comments credited to Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, that the probe panels set up by state governments were illegal. Read more

6. Investors lose N19.49bn as Nigeria’s capital market returns to red zone

The Nigeria capital market slipped back to the bearish territory after investors lost N19.49 billion at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

7. Seplat Energy in bid to acquire ExxonMobil asset amid N15.41bn loss

Seplat Energy Plc is in a competitive bid to acquire the Nigerian shallow water business of Exxon Mobil, a disclosure that prevented the firm’s stock from further depreciation. Read more

8. 10 killed, 252 inmates escaped in Jos prison attack – NcoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that one of its personnel and nine inmates serving jail terms in Jos Correctional Centre, Plateau State, were killed in Sunday’s attack on the facility. Read more

9. Police foils abduction of soldier, 15 others in Borno

A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road in Borno State on Monday foiled the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

10. Messi wins Ballon d’Or for record seventh time. See other award winners

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has been crowned winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or after he beat 29 other players to the title. Read more

