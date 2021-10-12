10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. South-East lawmakers working to secure Kanu’s release –Ekweremadu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Sunday the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly has been working tirelessly to secure the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. Gombe gov, Yahaya, signs Legislative, Judiciary Autonomy Bills

The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has signed two bills into law, granting autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary. Read more

3. Eight commissioners swap portfolios as El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, reshuffled the state executive council. Read more

4. AGF Malami goofed on ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra comment —Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi has insinuated that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, goofed on his statement on declaring a ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra State. Read more

5. Investors lose N80.4bn as market cap crashes by 0.4%

The Nigerian stock market returned to the bearish zone on Monday following the loss of N80.43 billion at the close of the day’s business. Read more

6. Bitcoin investors hold off China’s ‘negative’ impact, as October boost crypto surges 30%

The bitcoin market continues to rally in October following its slip in the last two weeks of September, as the most popular cryptocurrency has surged 30.3 percent in the fourth quarter despite China’s constant taunting. Read more

7. We are determined to rid Nigerian banks of fraud – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, on Monday, decried the rising cases of fraud in banks and other financial institutions in the country. Read more

8. Gov Zulum receives women, children who escaped from Boko Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana, on Monday received six women and nine children who escaped from Boko Haram insurgents in the state. Read more

9. Buhari approves N13.3bn for take-off of Community Policing Initiative

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he has approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing Initiative across the country. Read more

10. ‘We play too many games’ – Courtois accuses UEFA, FIFA of prioritizing money

Belgium goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has accused European and World football governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA of prioritising money over the welfare of players. Read more

