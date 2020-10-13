10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020

Rights watchdog, Amnesty International said on Monday at least 10 protesters had been killed by the police since the protests against the brutality of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began last week. Read more

2. BREAKING: 164 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria's total reaches 60,430. Death toll 1,115; discharges 51,943

Nigeria on Monday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases.

3. We'll make public our position on Ondo election soon —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday promised to release to the public in due course, its official position on the outcome of last weekend's governorship election in Ondo State.

4. ONDO ELECTION: My defeat in Akure shocking —Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed shock at his defeat in Akure during last weekend's governorship election in the state.

5. MONEY LAUNDERING: Court adjourns ex-NAF officer's trial over ill health

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of a member of the Presidential Committee on Procurement of Arms and Equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd), till December 7 due to ill health.

6. Training of new police unit to replace SARS begins next week —IGP

The Inspector-General General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday the training of a new police unit to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would commence next week.

7. NSE: Int'l Breweries, Mansard, Flour Mills top losers as market sheds N41bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) contracted by N40.673 billion on Monday as profit-taking actions deepened.

8. Oil prices slip as supply fears ease, Bonny Light up by $0.30

Oil prices weakened on Monday as Libya removed force majeure on its biggest oilfield, a Norwegian industrial action hindering production came to a halt and producers in the United States, the world's top oil producer, started to restore output following Hurricane Delta.

9. Nigerian govt extends suspension of power tariff hike by one week

The Nigerian government has directed electricity distribution companies (Discos) to prolong the suspension of new electricity tariffs by a week.

10. Eagles undergo COVID-19 test, as two Tunisia players isolated after positive test ahead friendly


