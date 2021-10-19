10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ortom asks Nigerian govt to declare herdsmen terrorists

The Benue State Government, Samuel Ortom, on Monday urged the Federal Government to declare herdsmen killing and destroying property in the state as terrorists. Read more

2. Shiites leader, El-Zakzaky sues Nigerian govt over passport seizure, demands N4bn compensation

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge the seizure of his passport by the Federal Government. Read more

3. Nigerian govt files amended charges against Kanu

The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count charge of treasonable felony against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

4. P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns Britons for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned two British nationals, James Richard Nolan and Adam Quinn the Federal High Court, Abuja, over their alleged complicity in the controversial Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing contract. Read more

5. Abuja court orders Immigration to release ex-Gov Peter Odili’s passport

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili. Read more

6. Investors lose N150bn as NGX Group, Ikeja Hotel fail to lift Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the red zone on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.71 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Nigeria’s household spending rose to N54.8tr in H1 2021 – NBS

Nigerians’ household expenditure rose to N54.84 trillion in nominal terms in the first half of this year. Read more

8. Sokoto govt confirms 43 killed in market attack

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday confirmed that at least 43 people were killed by bandits during an attack on a crop market at Goronyo town in Goronyo local government area of the state. Read more

9. Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi Police formation, free detainees

Tragedy struck at the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as suspected gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters freeing some detainees in the process. Read more

10. England handed one-match stadium ban over unrest at Euro 2020 final

The Three Lions of England have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors as a punishment for the unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Read more

