10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. Tinubu breaks silence on #EndSARS protests

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday broke his long silence on the on-going EndSARS protests embarked upon by predominantly young Nigerians. Read more

2. Buhari meets sports minister on #EndSARS protests, charges campaigners to be peaceful

The Minister of Youths and Social Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing #ENDSARS campaigns across the country. Read more

3. Lagos govt orders closure of schools over #EndSARS protests

Lagos State government on Monday evening ordered the closure of all schools in the state over the ongoing #ENDSARS protests across the country. Read more

4. Ooni hosts Obasanjo, begs #EndSARS protesters to remain calm

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday, hosted former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his palace at the ancient city. Read more

5. Erratic power supply hampering treatments of COVID-19 patients – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday erratic power supply is hampering the nation’s COVID-19 response. Read more

6. BREAKING: 118 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,558. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,697

Nigeria on Monday recorded 118 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

7. Oil prices fall after China economic data release; Bonny Light adds $0.47

Oil prices slid on Monday after China’s third-quarter economic growth did not rise as much as expected, underlining worries that rising coronavirus infections around the world are hurting demand in the world’s biggest oil importer. Read more

8. Worries as NNPC’s liabilities hit N4.4tn higher than its assets –Report

The liabilities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as a group outweighed the value of its assets by N4.4 trillion in 2019, the recently issued audited financial statements of the state-owned oil and gas firm for 2019 revealed. Read more

9. NLC disapproves of airport concession, writes Buhari

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has disapproved of the proposed concession of four of Nigeria’s major airports in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

10. Footballer beaten to death by teammates after blunder led to goal

A footballer, Churchill Owaci, has died after he was allegedly assaulted by teammates for a defensive error that led to a goal during a friendly match. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions