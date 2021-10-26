News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest
1. Ifeanyi Ubah urges Nigerian govt to take IPOB situation seriously
The Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has urged the Federal Government to address the situation surrounding the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the activities of his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the South-East. Read more
2. Gumi wants Igbo, Yoruba clergymen to talk to IPOB, Igboho the way he’s talking with bandits
Kaduna based controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi has advocated for clergymen of Igbo and Yoruba extractions to talk to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, just as he has been talking to bandits terrorising the North-West and parts of the North-Central. Read more
3. NLC counsels Nigerian govt to persuade, not force workers to take COVID-19 vaccine
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the federal governemnt to employ persuasion means and not resort to use of force in making workers to go for the convid-19 vaccination. Read more
4. eNaira to grow Nigeria’s GDP by $29bn in 10yrs—Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the adoption of the digital currency, eNaira would increase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $29 billion over the next 10 years. Read more
5. Investment in Nigeria’s capital market up by 0.12% as shareholders gain N20bn
Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N20billion following a 0.12 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday. Read more
6. More than 2m displaced by insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East – EU
The new Head of Delegation for the European Union (EU) in Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi, said on Monday over two million people were displaced from their homes in the North-East. Read more
7. Bandits kill several worshippers, abduct seven in Niger mosque
Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Monday killed an unspecified number of people at a mosque in Mazakuka village, Mashegu local government area of Niger State. Read more
8. Student’s Monday classes to now hold on Saturdays in Anambra due to IPOB’s sit-at-home
The Anambra State government has replaced Monday classes with Saturday lessons for pupils in the state over the every Monday sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group. Read more
9. Four die in locals, herdsmen clash in Kaduna community
At least four people were killed on Monday in a bloody clash between some locals and herdsmen at Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State. Read more
10. Pinnick says Ndidi set to return from injury lay-off, Etebo likely to miss AFCON
Amaju Pinnick has revealed that injured Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are having different fates with respect to their return from the layoffs. Read more
