10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020

1. Nigerian govt begins payment of N30,000 grants to artisans

The presidency on Tuesday announced that the payment of N30,000 grants to 330,000 artisans across the country had commenced. Read more

2. Nigerian Army claims Lagos govt invited soldiers to enforce curfew, denies shooting #EndSARS protesters

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, said on Tuesday its troops were invited by the state government to enforce the curfew imposed on the state. Read more

3. NSCDC dismisses officer for alleged looting of COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed one of its personnel from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja. Read more

4. Buhari re-appoints Yakubu as INEC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

5. Ex-Alpha Beta MD’s lawyer claims fire destroyed court papers filed against Tinubu

The court papers filed by the former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, against former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, have reportedly been destroyed by an inferno that razed the court last week. Read more

6. NSE: Investors gain N108bn as bull run continues

The bull run in the equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on Tuesday as the market added N105.758 billion on the back of gains in the shares of Flour Mills, Conoil, Guinness, Cadbury and GTB. Read more

7. Oil price nears $41 after U.S. Gulf shutdowns, Bonny Light sheds $1.44

Oil prices advanced towards $41 a barrel on Tuesday as energy companies closed down some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production due to a hurricane, even though escalating coronavirus cases and surging Libyan supply cap gains. Read more

8. Nigerian govt claims it’ll install one million electricity metres by year end

The Nigerian government will install one million electricity metres by the end of 2020, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman said on Monday. Read more

9. LCCI, MAN seek govt support for victims as private sector reels from hoodlums’ attacks

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is pressing for the intervention and support of governments at national and sub-national levels as well as commercial banks for businesses that have been devastated and looted across the country following hoodlums’ attacks across the country last week. Read more

10. UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins

Spanish giants, Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2 at Bundesliga side, Monchengladbach in their Champions League matchday two encounters on Tuesday night. Read more

