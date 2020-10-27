10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020

The Federal Government on Monday appealed to those who looted its medical storage facilities to return vaccines and other medical consumables they carted away. Read more
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, and youths to fish out members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wherever they may be in the state. Read more
Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Monday said his group, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB), has commenced investigation into last Tuesday shootings of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Read more
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately release all welfare materials provided to cushion the effect of Covid-19 in the country. Read more
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described as unconstitutional and illegal fines of N9 million reportedly imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV over the coverage of EndSARS protests. Read more
The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the N15 trillion mark on Monday as stocks value went up by N42.285 billion. Read more
MTN Nigeria Communications Limited Monday announced the appointment of Karl Toriola as its Chief Executive Officer designate. Read more
Oil prices dipped by more than 2% on Monday, extending last week’s losses as surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S and Europe worsened worries about oil demand, just as the possibility of enlarged output weakened sentiment.
Brent crude slipped by $1.21 or 2.90% at $40.56 by 08:52 West Africa Time (WAT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by $1.23 cents or 3.09% to $38.62, having fallen more than a dollar not long after trading began. Read more
The Nigerian government is synergising with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Miners Association of Nigeria in a move to stimulate the production of mercury-free gold in the country. Read more
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has parted ways with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr two years after he got a hero’s welcome. Read more
