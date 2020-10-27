10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. FG appeals to looters to return vaccines, medical consumables

The Federal Government on Monday appealed to those who looted its medical storage facilities to return vaccines and other medical consumables they carted away. Read more

2. Wike orders council chairmen, youths to fish out IPOB members in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, and youths to fish out members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wherever they may be in the state. Read more

3. #EndSARS: We have identified barracks where soldiers who shot protesters were deployed from —Falana

Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Monday said his group, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB), has commenced investigation into last Tuesday shootings of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Read more

4. NLC orders FG to release all covid-19 welfare materials

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately release all welfare materials provided to cushion the effect of Covid-19 in the country. Read more

5. SERAP kicks against NBC fines on Channels TV, AIT, Arise TV over EndSARS coverage

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described as unconstitutional and illegal fines of N9 million reportedly imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV over the coverage of EndSARS protests. Read more

6. NSE: Flour Mills, Dangote Cement, Custodian help market capitalisation cross the N15 trillion mark

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the N15 trillion mark on Monday as stocks value went up by N42.285 billion. Read more

7. MTN Nigeria appoints Toriola as CEO designate

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited Monday announced the appointment of Karl Toriola as its Chief Executive Officer designate. Read more

8. Oil prices drop by 2% as COVID-19 pushes demand fears, Bonny Light down $0.49

Oil prices dipped by more than 2% on Monday, extending last week’s losses as surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S and Europe worsened worries about oil demand, just as the possibility of enlarged output weakened sentiment.

Brent crude slipped by $1.21 or 2.90% at $40.56 by 08:52 West Africa Time (WAT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by $1.23 cents or 3.09% to $38.62, having fallen more than a dollar not long after trading began. Read more

9. Nigerian govt, UNIDO, miners partner on gold production

The Nigerian government is synergising with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Miners Association of Nigeria in a move to stimulate the production of mercury-free gold in the country. Read more

10. Ahmed Musa parts ways with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has parted ways with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr two years after he got a hero’s welcome. Read more

