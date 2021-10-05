News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021
1. Nigerian govt’s support for herdsmen on anti-open grazing law politically suicidal – Falana
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Monday, decried the Federal Government’s alleged support for herdsmen planning to challenge the anti-open grazing law put in place by the Southern governors. Read more
2. We’ll resist IPOB’s attempt to export activities to our region – Northern youths
Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Monday urged the Northern governors to close any business premises or shop that complies with the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB) sit-at-home order in the region. Read more
3. South-South govs to establish regional security outfit, declare support for states collection of VAT
South-South Governors on Monday agreed to establish a regional security outfit to check crimes in the various states. Read more
4. PANDORA PAPERS: Report names ex-Gov Obi in secret business deals
A report has revealed how a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, set up companies using fronts and hiding it from the public and government in Nigeria. Read more
5. Ex-Gov Shekarau accuses Southern Govs of ‘gang-up’
A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has criticised the Southern Governors Forum over what he said was its conspiracy and coercion on the discourse concerning zoning and rotational presidency. Read more
6. Why foreign investors pick Ghana over Nigeria —Ex-CBN dep gov, Tunde Lemo
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, said on Monday Ghana has upstaged Nigeria as an attractive destination for foreign investors. Read more
7. Zuckerberg loses N2.62tr amid Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash
Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by 5.21 percent at the end of trading on Monday following the crash of his social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Read more
8. Doctors suspend 62 days old strike, warn govt
Sixty-two days after they embarked on an industrial action, shutting down government-owned hospitals, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its strike, which began on August 2, 2021. Read more
9. NDLEA charges man for unlawful sale of Indian hemp in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged one Musa Abubakar for unlawful sale of 1.6kg Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp at the Federal High Court, Lagos. Read more
10. Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Dennis get new boss as Ranieri takes over at Watford
Super Eagles trio of Williams Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis have welcomed a new manager, Claudio Ranieri, at their club, Watford. Read more
