10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. ‘We didn’t shut down totally’, Gbajabiamila defends Reps’ recess following backlash

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday reacted to criticism trailing the suspension of public hearing and committee sittings by the House leadership. Read more

2. Plateau a new COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday Plateau State had become a new hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

3. 143 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,008; death toll now 1,013

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Osun govt orders schools to reopen from September 21

The Osun State government on Monday ordered all public and private schools in the state to reopen from September 21. Read more

5. Kalu visits Babangida, Abdulsalami, speaks on his 2023 presidential ambition

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu Monday gave a hint at his readiness to vie for the presidency in 2023. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 31

6. Varsity VCs conniving with IPPIS staff to manipulate appointments —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar zone, alleged on Monday that some vice-chancellors of public universities in the country manipulate appointment processes. Read more

7. Oil prices rise on stimulus support, Bonny Light gains 14 cents

Oil prices climbed on Monday, with Brent crude hitting its five-month high, underpinned by global stimulus measures and a 30% cut in Abu Dhabi’s crude supplies and encouraging Chinese data as demand struggles to return to pre-pandemic levels in a well-supplied market. Read more

8. Nigeria pays N5.34bn for fuel in June despite subsidy removal –NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) posted a N5.34 billion ($14 million) cost for fuel in June, months after it changed its pricing method in order to remove subsidies, Reuters reported on Monday. Read more

9. Foreign reserves gain $70m in one week

Nigeria’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million from $35.59 billion to $35.66 billion in the one week period between 20th and 27th August, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website revealed on Monday. Read more

10. Lyon emerge winners of Women’s Champions League for fifth consecutive time

French club, Olympique Lyon continue to dominate women’s football in Europe as they won the UEFA Champions League title for the fifth consecutive time. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions