10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. My comments were hearsay, I have no evidence, embattled Mailafia changes tune

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, said on Monday he would have put his claim on Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East part of the country in a “better language.” Read more

2. 132 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,388; death toll now 1,083

Nigeria on Monday recorded 132 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Obasanjo commends Buhari for supporting Adesina’s re-election as AfDB president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday commended President Muhammed Buhari for supporting the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, in his re-election bid. Read more

4. TUC gives Nigerian govt seven-day ultimatum to reverse hike in fuel, electricity prices

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariff and pump price of petrol. Read more

5. Passengers face six-month travel ban for avoiding COVID-19 test —PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday placed a six-month travel ban on Nigerian passengers who avoid the mandatory second COVID-19 test on arrival from overseas. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 14

6. Nigeria winning fight against COVID-19 —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday Nigeria’s national response on COVID-19 was achieving impressive results. Read more

7. In landmark move, SEC recognises cryptocurrencies, to begin regulating them

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday said it would henceforth regulate crypto-token or crypto-coin investments while classifying them as securities. Read more

8. Nigeria’s revenue has dropped by 65% —Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Monday Nigeria’s revenue had dropped by about 65 per cent. Read more

9. NSE: Market adds N7bn on the back of industrial stock gains

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bull run Monday, backed by gains recorded by blue-chip industrial stocks including CAP, Dangote Cement and WAPCO. Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea beat Brighton after Wolves make winning start at Sheff Utd

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign on a bright note as they defeated Brighton in a dramatic encounter on Monday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions