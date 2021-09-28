10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ohanaeze charges IPOB to end violence, embrace dialogue

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Monday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop perpetrating violence in the South-East. Read more

2. ‘APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023,’ PDP tells Sheriff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday knocked the former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, for claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule Nigeria for the next 40 years. Read more

3. Northern govs reject VAT law by Lagos, Rivers; say power-shift unconstitutional

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Monday rejected the Value Added Tax (VAT) law signed recently by Lagos and River State governments. Read more

4. Abacha a great man for creating Bayelsa – Diri

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Sunday described the late former Head of State, Sani Abacha, as a hero to all the people of the state. Read more

5. PDP rift deepens as zoning tears party apart

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not going away anytime soon as the party’s National Zoning Committee meeting which held in Enugu last week, ended in a deadlock as members could not agree on how to zone party offices across different regions in the country. Read more

6. NSE: Market cap down by 0.25% as investors lose N51.03bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N51.03 billion at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

7. Nigerian Army confirms attack on Sokoto military base

The Nigerian Army on Monday confirmed the attack on a joint military base in Sokoto State. Read more

8. Hoodlums set bus carrying foodstuff ablaze for allegedly disobeying IPOB sit-at-home order in Enugu

Hoodlums on Monday, in a bid to enforce the suspended sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly went on the rampage in Enugu State, destroying properties and in the process, set ablaze a bus conveying tomatoes, vegetables and other foodstuffs to the state capital. Read more

9. Delta LGA imposes curfew on community over cult clashes

The leadership of Ukwuani local government area of Delta State on Monday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Obiaruku community over cult clashes in the settlement. Read more

10. El-Rufai laments killing of 34 residents in Kaduna community

Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has issued a condemnation over the murder of 34 residents in the wake of an attack on the Madamai community in the Kaura Local Government Area. Read more

