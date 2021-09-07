News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021
1. National Judicial Council to probe three judges for granting conflicting orders
The National Judicial Council (NJC) will probe three judges for granting conflicting ex-parte orders on the same matters. Read more
2. Kanu’s lawyer sues DSS for alleged rights violation, demands N50m
Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged rights violation. Read more
3. HURIWA urges Nigerians to beg Buhari to resign immediately
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on Nigerians to beg President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately due to his “gross incompetence and ineptitude.” Read more
4. Buhari celebrating mediocrity while ‘Nigerians are suffering untold hardship, misery’ —PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Presidency for reeling out the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years of his regime. Read more
5. Buhari picks Osinbajo to lead committee on reform of Nigeria’s health sector
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up the Health Sector Reform Committee to begin the development and implementation of health-related reforms in the country. Read more
6. NSE: Investors lose N4bn as market cap crashes by 0.02%
Investors lost N4 billion at the start of trading this week following the crash in the market capitalisation by 0.02 percent on Monday. Read more
7. Nigeria’s trade deficit widens to N1.8trn in three months
Weak demand for Nigerian products increased the trade balance deficit to N1.87 trillion in the second quarter of 2021. Read more
8. Court dismisses FIRS’ move to stop Rivers govt from VAT collection
Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Monday dismissed an application filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), seeking to stop the Rivers State Government from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT). Read more
9. IPMAN warns of imminent fuel crisis in Imo State
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Imo government to quickly resolve its disagreement with Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD). Read more
10. Immigration rescues nine trafficked persons in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State. Read more
