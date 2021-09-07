Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. National Judicial Council to probe three judges for granting conflicting orders

The National Judicial Council (NJC) will probe three judges for granting conflicting ex-parte orders on the same matters. Read more

2. Kanu’s lawyer sues DSS for alleged rights violation, demands N50m

Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged rights violation. Read more

3. HURIWA urges Nigerians to beg Buhari to resign immediately

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on Nigerians to beg President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately due to his “gross incompetence and ineptitude.” Read more

4. Buhari celebrating mediocrity while ‘Nigerians are suffering untold hardship, misery’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Presidency for reeling out the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years of his regime. Read more

5. Buhari picks Osinbajo to lead committee on reform of Nigeria’s health sector

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up the Health Sector Reform Committee to begin the development and implementation of health-related reforms in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 5, 2021

6. NSE: Investors lose N4bn as market cap crashes by 0.02%

Investors lost N4 billion at the start of trading this week following the crash in the market capitalisation by 0.02 percent on Monday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s trade deficit widens to N1.8trn in three months

Weak demand for Nigerian products increased the trade balance deficit to N1.87 trillion in the second quarter of 2021. Read more

8. Court dismisses FIRS’ move to stop Rivers govt from VAT collection

Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Monday dismissed an application filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), seeking to stop the Rivers State Government from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT). Read more

9. IPMAN warns of imminent fuel crisis in Imo State

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Imo government to quickly resolve its disagreement with Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD). Read more

10. Immigration rescues nine trafficked persons in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 2 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...