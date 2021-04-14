10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Why we suspended protest against Buhari in London —Omokri
Convener of the #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Movement, Reno Omokri has disclosed the reason behind the suspension of the protests against the medical trip of President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more
2. Uwazuruike mocks Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN, backs Ebube-Agu
Ralph Uwazuruike, founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has taken a swipe at the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the security outfit the group set up last year, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), was illegal and only exists on social media.Read more
3. Wike paranoid, gave us agenda to destroy Amaechi politically —Govt Panel member
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Henry Ugboma, who was a member of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s transition committee, has accused the governor of setting an agenda to discredit his predecessor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.Read more
4. JUST IN: EFCC arrests Okorocha for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged money laundering. Read more
5. UN report ranks food wastage by Nigerians as highest in Africa
A fresh report of the United Nations regarding food wastage has revealed that food wastage in Nigeria per citizen is the highest in Africa. Read more
6. Nigeria’s household consumption dropped by N1.6tr in 2020
Due to economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s household consumption dropped by N1.6 trillion last year.Read more
7. Court stops ex-SARS operative from entering Canada
A Canadian court sitting in Ottawa, Ontario, on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Immigration Department to deny a former operative of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Olushola Popoola, entry to the country. Read more
8. Several injured in Lagos gas explosion
An unspecified number of people were injured in a gas explosion in the Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos on Tuesday. Read more
9. Man stabs Islamic cleric to death for allegedly sleeping with wife in Niger
Police operatives in Niger State have arrested a 35-year-old man simply identified as Umaru Jibrin for allegedly stabbing the Chief Imam of Enagi town, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan, to death over alleged amorous affair with his wife. Read more
10. PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League on away goals rule. Read more
