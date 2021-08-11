News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. APC suspends chairman in Adamawa for allegedly insulting Buhari in leaked audio clip
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has suspended the party’s chairman in Yola South local government area of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. Read more
2. Reprieve for Secondus as PDP fixes national convention for October
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a national convention to elect new leaders for the party in October this year. Read more
3. Katsina governor seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday asked the state’s House of Assembly to review the 2021 budget. Read more
4. Nigerian govt earmarks N4.8bn for tracking of WhatsApp, phones calls in 2021 supplementary budget
The Federal Government has set aside N4.87 billion for tracking of Whatsapp and telephone calls by security and intelligence agencies in the country. Read more
5. NSE: Market cap up by 1.59% as investors trade 474.5m shares
Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N320 billion after the bourse rebounded from the previous bearish situation on Tuesday. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021
6. 112 killed, 160 others abducted in Plateau, Kaduna – Amnesty International
The Amnesty International Nigeria said on Tuesday at least 112 people have been killed and 160 others abducted by herdsmen and bandits in the northern part of the country. Read more
7. Council seeks speedy passage of Nigerian Hunters Bill to fight insecurity
The Nigerian Hunters Council (NHC) has called on the National Assembly to ensure the early passage of the Nigerian Hunters Bill 2020. Read more
8. Reports on Assembly’s approval of LCC takeover wrong – Lagos govt
The Lagos State government on Tuesday dismissed reports that the State House of Assembly had granted its request to take over the Lekki Concession Company (LCC). Read more
9. Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto
The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members from poisonous food in the state. Read more
10. Messi officially joins PSG, says club’s vision in harmony with his ambitions
Lionel Messi has officially joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his depature from Barcelona. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...