10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021

1. APC suspends chairman in Adamawa for allegedly insulting Buhari in leaked audio clip

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has suspended the party’s chairman in Yola South local government area of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. Read more

2. Reprieve for Secondus as PDP fixes national convention for October

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a national convention to elect new leaders for the party in October this year. Read more

3. Katsina governor seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday asked the state’s House of Assembly to review the 2021 budget. Read more

4. Nigerian govt earmarks N4.8bn for tracking of WhatsApp, phones calls in 2021 supplementary budget

The Federal Government has set aside N4.87 billion for tracking of Whatsapp and telephone calls by security and intelligence agencies in the country. Read more

5. NSE: Market cap up by 1.59% as investors trade 474.5m shares

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N320 billion after the bourse rebounded from the previous bearish situation on Tuesday. Read more

6. 112 killed, 160 others abducted in Plateau, Kaduna – Amnesty International

The Amnesty International Nigeria said on Tuesday at least 112 people have been killed and 160 others abducted by herdsmen and bandits in the northern part of the country. Read more

7. Council seeks speedy passage of Nigerian Hunters Bill to fight insecurity

The Nigerian Hunters Council (NHC) has called on the National Assembly to ensure the early passage of the Nigerian Hunters Bill 2020. Read more

8. Reports on Assembly’s approval of LCC takeover wrong – Lagos govt

The Lagos State government on Tuesday dismissed reports that the State House of Assembly had granted its request to take over the Lekki Concession Company (LCC). Read more

9. Food poison kills 24 family members in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members from poisonous food in the state. Read more

10. Messi officially joins PSG, says club’s vision in harmony with his ambitions

Lionel Messi has officially joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his depature from Barcelona. Read more

