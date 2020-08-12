10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 423 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 47,299; death toll now 956

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 423 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Boko Haram, ISWAP not better equipped than Nigerian military —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were not better equipped than the Nigerian military. Read more

3. Former Boko Haram fighters listed a northern governor among their leaders —Ex-CBN Deputy Gov

Some repentant Boko Haram fighters mentioned a serving governor from the northern part of the country as one of their leaders, a former Central Bank of Nigeria official told journalists on Monday. Read more

4. NJC approves appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano State. Read more

5. INEC fixes all pending bye-elections for October 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the conduct of the 12 pending constituency bye-elections in the country. Read more

6. NSE: Investors lose N75bn as profit-taking persists

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended in the negative territory on Tuesday as profit-taking actions continued, leading to a N75.071 billion depreciation in market capitalisation. Read more

7. NNPC invites investors to bid for repair of pipelines, depots

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is requesting investors to bid to repair pipelines and depots serving its oil refineries, a document posted on its website shows on Tuesday. Read more

8. DSS arrests ex-Aso Rock staff for alleged $50,000 fraud

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a former staff in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mohammed Momoh, for alleged $50,000 fraud. Read more

9. Sanwo-Olu to head APC campaign council for Ondo election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday appointed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the chairman of its 104-member National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election. Read more

10. How can a country that pardons terrorists plan to kill a man for blasphemy? Apostle Suleiman reacts

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Tuesday condemned the conviction of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blasphemy by a sharia court in Kano. Read more

