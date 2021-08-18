10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. APC has planted moles in PDP to destabilize our party towards 2023 —Wike

Although the governor agreed that there was nothing wrong with that, saying it was part of playing politics, he expressed concern on why anyone would agree to be used as a mole, noting that such a person is an enemy of Nigeria’s progress. Read more

2. Buhari’s assent of Petroleum Industry Bill, brazen injustice to South-South —Dan Orbih

The National Vice-Chairman, South-South, of Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, on Tuesday described the Petroleum Industry law recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari as not only insensitive but a brazen act of injustice. Read more

3. Governors meet on PIB, doctors’ strike, others Wednesday

Governors from the 36 states in Nigeria will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the ongoing strike by resident doctors, among others. Read more

4. Uzodinma, Umahi lead APC campaign ahead of Anambra election

Ahead of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, 2021, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, as chairman of its National Campaign Committee to lead 22 other governors to campaign for the party. Read more

5. Investors gain N23bn as Honeywell, Dangote Cement lead Nigeria’s stock market recovery

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N23.4 billion on Tuesday as the bourse recovered from the previous day’s loss on the trading floor. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021

6. Nigeria’s Inflation rate falls again to 17.38% in July

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for the fourth consecutive month in July. Read more

7. Probe panel yet to submit findings on Kyari – Police

The police on Monday night dismissed reports that the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to investigate the bribery allegation against the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has submitted its findings on the matter. Read more

8. NANS laments over curfew in Plateau, seeks evacuation of students trapped in hostels

The Chairman of the Jos Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, has called for the evacuation of students in Plateau State, who are trapped in school hostels following the 24-hour curfew declared in the state. Read more

9. Abductors of Zamfara Agric College students demand ransom

In exchange for the students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura in Zamfara State, the kidnappers on Tuesday made a demand of N350 million. Read more

10. Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Tuesday night discovered their group stage opponents for the rescheduled 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions