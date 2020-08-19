10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 410 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 49,895: death toll now 981

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 410 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Video on Gambari, Oshiomhole handiwork of mischief makers —Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday described as a patchwork of mischief-makers, a trending short video clip, alleging that the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, had hatched a plan to arrest opposition members ahead of Edo State governorship election. Read more

3. ‘UTAS more than an alternative to IPPIS, ready for integrity test,’ ASUU tells Nigerian govt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Tuesday its University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) was read for integrity tests. Read more

4. Late Carrington informed me of my planned arrest and offered me asylum —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Tuesday the late former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, leaked the information of his pending arrest for alleged coup plot in 1995 to him. Read more

5. It’s official! Diri files appeal against tribunal’s nullification of Bayelsa guber election

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday, appealed the state election petition tribunal’s nullification of last year’s governorship election in the state. Read more

6. Banks recovered N50.32m bad loans in nine days after implementation of GSI —CBN

The Director of Financial Policy and Regulation at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Kevin Amugo, said on Tuesday Nigerian banks recovered about N50.32million bad loans from debtors within nine days after the country commenced implementation of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI). Read more

7. PENGASSAN, NUPENG suspend strike

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) have halted the strike they embarked on to protest against the non-payment of their salaries. Read more

8. Neymar, Di Maria star as PSG beat Leipzig to reach first ever UCL final

Neymar put up a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semifinal win against RB Leipzig in Lisbon on Tuesday night. Read more

9. NSE: Market rebounds with marginal gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded on Tuesday with modest gain as the All Share Index inched up by 0.02% or 3.82 basis points to 25,136.49 basis points. Read more

10. Mali’s president, prime minister reportedly arrested by the military

Rebellious soldiers in Mali on Tuesday reportedly detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Read more

