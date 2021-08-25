News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. PDP CRISIS: Akinwonmi steps in as Acting Nat’l Chairman, suspends NWC meeting
The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonmi, on Tuesday, suspended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting indefinitely. Read more
2. Court strikes out DSS suit to further detain four of Igboho’s aides
The Department of State Security on Tuesday failed in its attempt to further keep four aides of Sunday Adeyemo, also called Sunday Igboho in its custody has failed, as the court turned down the request. Read more
3. Buhari has hidden agenda to Fulanise Nigeria —Gov Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of a hidden agenda to fulanise Nigeria. Read more
4. Whereabouts of 10% of Borno residents unknown -Gov Zulum
The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has said more than 100,000 people in the state have been killed by terror groups over the last 12 years of the insurgency in the state. Read more
5. Nigerian stock exchange recovers from Monday loss as Morison, Regal Insurance lead rally
The market capitalisation rose by 0.06 per cent on Tuesday, recovering from the dip recorded on Monday. The equity capitalisation had increased slightly to N20.55 trillion at the end of trading today, rising from N20.54 trillion. Read more
6. Drinks to cost more as customs, lawmakers demand excise duty
Nigerians may have to pay more for soft drinks should the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) succeed in reintroducing excise duty on all drinks produced in the country. Read more
7. Brain Drain: Nigeria to lose 500 doctors as Saudi Arabia conducts head-hunt
Nigeria is set to lose not less than 500 medical doctors to Saudi Arabia as the Arabian nation began recruitment to head-hunt the best hands for immediate employment in their country’s health sector on Tuesday in Abuja. Read more
8. Six out of 136 abducted Islamic school students allegedly die in captivity
About six of the 136 students kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State by bandits have reportedly died of illness while in captivity. Read more
9. Defence HQ blows hot, vows to track down bandits who invaded NDA
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has vowed to track down the bandits who invaded the barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday, where two senior Army officers were killed and one was abducted. Read more
10. UN uncovers ‘grave’ human rights violation in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
The United Nations on Tuesday said serious human rights violations had been committed since the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan. Read more
