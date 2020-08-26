10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. BYE-ELECTIONS: INEC receives notifications of primaries from 13 parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said 13 out of the 18 registered political parties in the country had declared their intention to conduct primaries in the 12 outstanding bye-elections slated for October 31. Read more

2. 252 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 52,800; death toll now 1,007

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 252 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. PDP to hold congress in Plateau August 29

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its elective state congress on August 29. Read more

4. Forced out? Embattled Mailafia resigns from NIPSS

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned his appointment with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Read more

5. Fani-Kayode’s ‘assault’ on our reporter ‘reprehensible’ —Daily Trust

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, on Tuesday described as reprehensible the verbal assault on one of its reporters by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. Read more

6. Nigeria’s certification as polio-free a fulfillment of my pledge —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed optimism that African countries could defeat the COVID-19 pandemic the same way it eradicated the wild poliovirus on the continent. Read more

7. 331,003 lose jobs, withdraw N117bn from pension accounts in 3 months

331,003 workers who lost their jobs withdrew N116.88 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) said on Monday in its third quarter 2019 report. Read more

8. NSE: NEM, Wapic, Japaul lead gainers as market gains N33 billion

The Nigerian stock market added N32.66 billion on Tuesday, with NEM, Wapic and Japaul leading gainers. Read more

9. Foreigners buy gold with arms in Zamfara —Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, lamented on Monday that some foreigners exchanged arms for gold and other precious stones in the state. Read also

10. Messi set to leave Barcelona, hands in transfer request to club

Lionel Messi has finally made up his mind to leave Barcelona this summer as the Argentine has handed in his transfer request to the Spanish club. Read more

