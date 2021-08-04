10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. PDP governors call for calm as seven national officers quit party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday night appealed to party stakeholders to remain calm following the resignation of seven members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). Read more

2. IPOB opens account for ESN, solicits donations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has opened a new account to solicit for donations and support for its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). Read more

3. Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Dokpesi’s bank accounts

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho on Tuesday in Abuja, issued an order unfreezing the bank account of the Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi. Read more

4. Malami denies reports of disobeying Osinbajo’s orders on APC ward congresses

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has denied reports that he ignored presidential directives on the ward congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. IMF boosts Nigeria’s external reserves with $3.35bn allocation from SDR

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved the allocation of $3.35 billion from the $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to Nigeria. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021

6. DMO offers Nigerian govt savings bonds backed against all country’s assets

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced an offering for the federal government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bonds at N1,000 per unit. Read more

7. Rivers govt orders striking doctors to resume work Wednesday

Rivers State government on Tuesday ordered the striking resident doctors in the state to resume work within 24 hours. Read more

8. 14 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto

At least 14 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto State. Read more

9. Bayelsa govt uncovers 612 ‘ghost teachers’ on payroll

The Bayelsa State government says it has uncovered 612 ghost teachers in the state primary schools on government payroll. Read more

10. Nigeria’s Enekwechi qualifies for Shot Put final at Tokyo Olympics

Team Nigeria have gotten another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Chukwuebuka Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions