10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Borno govt to return 1.8m IDPs, refugees to 19 communities

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Monday at least 1,860,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees who fled the state in the last five years over Boko Haram insurgents’ attacks would return home soon. Read more

2. Nigeria records 304 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 44,433; death toll now 910

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 304 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Fire guts ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja

Fire on Tuesday night destroyed a section of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat in the Asokoro District of Abuja. Read more

4. If Buhari allows free and fair election in Edo, we’ll go to Aso Rock to thank him —Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday the successful conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State would be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

5. Governors meet on insecurity, economy, others Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the worsening security situation in the country. Read more

6. 30 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon rescued, awaiting evacuation —NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said on Tuesday 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, had been rescued. Read more

7. NIPOST/FIRS conflict worsens as both agencies clash on social media

The wrangling between government revenue-generating agencies, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over stamp duty collection festered on Tuesday. Read more

8. Oil prices fall as coronavirus cases surge, Bonny Light gains $0.96

Oil prices fell on Tuesday over anxieties that a new wave of coronavirus infections worldwide will cause fuel demand recovery to stall amid tighter lockdowns just as major producers increase output. Read more

9. Fulham win Championship playoff to join Leeds, West Brom in Premier League

Fulham defeated Brentford in the Championship play-off final on Tuesday night to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Read more

10. Naira gains against dollar at black market, I&E window

Naira appreciated against the United States dollar on Monday on the over-the-counter spot market used by investors and exporters as well as at the black market after a two-day break observed in commemoration of Sallah festival. Read more

