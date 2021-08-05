News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 5, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Nigerians encourage impunity with their inactions – Soyinka
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, blamed the poor state of the Nigerian economy and worsening insecurity on the citizens’ inactions. Read more
2. FG approves $11.17bn rail project in Nigeria
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of $11.17billion for a rail project in the country. Read more
3. Secondus blames ‘strong’ PDP chieftain for ordeal, demands respect for party’s constitution
The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, urged stakeholders to respect the party’s constitution in their quest to resolve its current challenges. Read more
4. Court stops DSS, Malami from arresting Igboho, blocking his bank accounts
An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Department of State Security (DSS) from arresting the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, and blocking his bank accounts. Read more
5. Nigerian govt approves $1.4bn for rehabilitation of Warri, Kaduna refineries
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved contracts worth $1.4 billion for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021
6. Another 19 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday more Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to troops in the North-East. Read more
7. Nigerian security agents disguise as gunmen in South-East – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian security operatives of carrying out the attacks in the South-East. Read more
8. US govt says suspension of Twitter worrisome, tasks Nigerian media to be vigilant
The United States government on Wednesday described the continued suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government as worrisome. Read more
9. Police arrests Nigerian for alleged fraud in India
Police operatives in India have arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, Okuwarima Moses, for allegedly defrauding people on social media. Read more
10. PUMA terminates four-year contract with AFN after Tokyo Olympics drama
German sports wear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....