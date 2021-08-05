10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 5, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerians encourage impunity with their inactions – Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, blamed the poor state of the Nigerian economy and worsening insecurity on the citizens’ inactions. Read more

2. FG approves $11.17bn rail project in Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of $11.17billion for a rail project in the country. Read more

3. Secondus blames ‘strong’ PDP chieftain for ordeal, demands respect for party’s constitution

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, urged stakeholders to respect the party’s constitution in their quest to resolve its current challenges. Read more

4. Court stops DSS, Malami from arresting Igboho, blocking his bank accounts

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Department of State Security (DSS) from arresting the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, and blocking his bank accounts. Read more

5. Nigerian govt approves $1.4bn for rehabilitation of Warri, Kaduna refineries

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved contracts worth $1.4 billion for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries. Read more

6. Another 19 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday more Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to troops in the North-East. Read more

7. Nigerian security agents disguise as gunmen in South-East – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian security operatives of carrying out the attacks in the South-East. Read more

8. US govt says suspension of Twitter worrisome, tasks Nigerian media to be vigilant

The United States government on Wednesday described the continued suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government as worrisome. Read more

9. Police arrests Nigerian for alleged fraud in India

Police operatives in India have arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, Okuwarima Moses, for allegedly defrauding people on social media. Read more

10. PUMA terminates four-year contract with AFN after Tokyo Olympics drama

German sports wear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). Read more

