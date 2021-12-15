10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps approve Buhari’s $5.8bn loan request

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $5.8 billion from multilateral lenders. Read more

2. 2023: I will consult widely before declaring for presidency –Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Tuesday he would consult widely before making a decision on whether to vie for the presidency in 2023. Read more

3. Uzodinma a failure, yet to take one positive action in Imo – Okorocha

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday renewed his attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying the incumbent does not believe in the state and its progress. Read more

4. DSS denies claims of starving Nnamdi Kanu, says he gets VIP treatment

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denies claims by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the agency has been maltreating and starving its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in its custody. Read more

5. NSA Monguno names three Islamic groups as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, has named three Islamic groups, the Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), and the Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), as sponsors and backers of terrorism activities in Nigeria and other countries in the Sahel region. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021

6. Nigeria’s stock market down by 0.22% as investors lose N48.83bn

The Nigerian stock market slipped back into the negative territory on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.22 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. NNPC reveals plans to crash prices of cooking gas

‘The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Tuesday detailed its plans to ensure a reduction in the prices of cooking gas amidst concerns by the populace over its inflation. Read more

8. EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode over alleged procurement of fake medical report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, over alleged procurement of a fake medical report. Read more

9. OMICRON: U.K removes Nigeria, others from its red travel list

‘The United Kingdom has removed Nigeria and ten other countries from its list of countries whose citizens were banned from entering the country. Read more

10. Premier League fixtures threatened as 42 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

The English Premier League fixtures are looking to be tampered with after COVID-19 outbreak sees 42 players and staff across the 20 clubs test positive. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now