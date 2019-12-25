10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019.

1. Finally, Nigerian govt orders release of Dasuki, Sowore, holds on to El-Zakzaky

The Federal Government has ordered the release of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore from detention. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave indication to this effect when he said in a statement on Tuesday that he has directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to release both men from custody.

Dasuki, who has been in the DSS’ custody since December 2015, and Sowore, who was rearrested on December 6 barely 24 hours of being released from custody that lasted over four months, are said to be perfecting documentation for their release at the DSS headquarters, Abuja. Read more

2. Buhari phones Jonathan over attack on his Otuoke home

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the gun attack on his Otuoke home in Bayelsa State. Gunmen, who reportedly gunmen came in five engine boats at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, attacked the country home of the former president.

Although Jonathan was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, one of the soldiers guarding the building was shot dead by the hoodlums while another security operative was seriously injured in the attack. President Buhari, in a telephone conversation with Jonathan, described the incident as “tragic and unfortunate.” Read more

3. I rule Nigeria with clear conscience – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that he was presiding over the affairs of Nigeria with a clear conscience. He also said it has been a herculean task sustaining the unity of the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated these when he received Letters of Credence of United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

4. ‘Govt can’t continue to pick and choose which court orders to obey’, SERAP reacts to Sowore, Dasuki release

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency for ordering the release of #RevolutionNow convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, from custody.

In a statement on Tuesday by SERAP deputy director, Olawole Oluwadare, the organization expressed hope that “this signals a change in direction in Nigeria towards full respect for the rule of law, tolerance and greater openness by the government that would allow citizens to effectively enjoy their constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms. Read more

5. We’re not fooled by Buhari’s order for release of Dasuki, Sowore —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday urged well-meaning Nigerians not to get carried away with the Federal Government’s release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, from the custody of Department of State Services (DSS). The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had earlier on Tuesday directed the secret police to release the duo who had been granted bail by courts in the past. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019

6. Dasuki, Sowore’s release commendable, good for rule of law —Ozekhome

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on Tuesday, commended the Federal Government for ordering the immediate release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, from their prolonged detention. In a statement he signed in Abuja, the lawyer said the decision was salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law. Read more

7. FALANA TO BUHARI: Since you’ve embraced rule of law, also release El-Zakzaky, others

A human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has called on the Nigerian government to also release the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Elzakzaky, his wife, Zeinat and others granted bail by courts.

He made the call while reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore and a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), by the Nigerian government. He said that since the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has “embraced the rule of law” that it should also release El-Zakzaky and other Nigerians who have been granted bail by courts but were yet to be released. Read more

8. Gov Wike spits fire, rejects PDP intervention in faceoff with Dickson

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike on Tuesday rejected the intervention of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his faceoff with Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, insisting that such is no longer needed.

Wike and Dickson have been at each other’s throat over the Soku oil wells returned to Rivers State by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Speaking in an interview on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Wike said there was no need for the PDP leadership to intervene in the matter since the Federal High Court had already determined the issue in question. Read more

9. Jigawa lost 439 civil servants in 2019, pension board reveals

A total number of 439 civil servants died while in active service from January to December 2019, so says the Jigawa State and Local government contributory pension scheme board.

The board revealed this on Tuesday through its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Adamu Hashim Fagam while fielding questions from newsmen after the payment of retirement and death benefits of 318 beneficiaries for the month of October to December 2019. Read more

10. Kukah calls for larger groups’, stakeholders’ involvement in fight against terrorism

Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has emphasized the need for larger groups’ and stakeholders’ involvement in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Kukah, who made the call on Tuesday, also urged the Nigerian government to consider deradicalisation campaign of Boko Haram members beyond what only the Nigerian military can handle. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions