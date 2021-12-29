10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Mystery of unknown gunmen in Imo unravelled with my son-in-law’s arrest – Okorocha

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said on Tuesday the mystery of “unknown gunmen” in the state has been unravelled following the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, by the police. Read more

2. Okorocha son-in-law, Nwosu’s claim on Uzodinma baseless – Imo govt

The Imo State government said on Tuesday Governor Hope Uzodinma has no hand in the arrest of the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in the state, Uche Nwosu. Read more

3. Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill in Nigeria’s interest – Presidency

The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill was in the best interest of the country. Read more

4. Power rotation will strengthen Nigeria’s federalism – Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Tuesday power rotation from one region to another would strengthen the country’s federalism. Read more

5. IPOB links Nwosu’s arrest to sponsors of unknown gunmen

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent arrest of the 2019 Governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, saying it was now clear who created unknown gunmen to demonise and implicate IPOB and ESN operatives. Read more

6. SEC warns Nigerians on Ponzi scheme as FinAfrica, Poyoyo target WhatsApp users

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in FinAfrica Investment Limited and Poyoyo Investment Nigeria Limited (PILVEST). Read more

7. Ogun soon to become oil producing state —Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that his administration was working towards ensuring that the state becomes an oil producing one. Read more

8. Vandalism, oil theft, community protests cost NNPC N556bn in three months

Nigeria in three months (August to October) has lost over N556 billion worth of oil revenue due to the shutdown of eight oil terminals. Read more

9. NERC says 167 persons electrocuted in H1 2021

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called on Nigerians to be more vigilant handling electrical appliances. Read more

10. Ndidi, Iheanacho in action, Salah penalty saved as Liverpool lose at Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City on Tuesday as they defeated Liverpool 1-0. Read more

