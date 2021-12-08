10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerian Senate condemns UK’s travel ban over omicron, seeks reversal

The Nigerian Senate has called for the urgent reversal of the United Kingdom’s decision to add Nigeria to its Coronavirus (COVID-19) red list. Read more

2. Buhari sacks management of electricity company over workers’ strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate sacking of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over Monday’s strike by the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE). Read more

3. Shekarau implores Tinubu to wade into in-fighting within Kano APC

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Tuesday, implored the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, to wade into the crisis bedevilling the Kano Chapter of the party. Read more

4. Subsidy payment, unsustainable for Nigerian economy —Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has disclosed the harmful effects of subsidy payments on the economy. Read more

5. NGX: Abbey leads gainers as GlaxoSmithKline tops losers in market rebound

Nigerian bourse ended its losing streak on Tuesday, following a slight 0.02 percent increase in trading. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021

6. Lagos state struggling to get investors for its N125bn bond

Three weeks after it was announced, the Lagos State Government is finding it difficult to convince investors to subscribe to its Series IV Bonds of up to N125 billion designed to help fix roads in the states. Read more

7. Leadership crisis tears Bauchi ASUU apart, as lecturer drags union to court

While the national leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is warming up to embark on another round of strike action, leadership crisis has engulfed one of its chapters, Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) in the Bauchi Zone of the Union which has now become a subject of litigation. Read more

8. ISWAP commander, scores of fighters killed by Nigerian troops in Lake Chad region

A commander of the deadly terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abou Sufyan, has reportedly been killed by Nigerian troops, alongside scores of his fighters in the Lake Chad Basin region of Borno State. Read more

9. Orji Uzor Kalu denies telling DSS to starve, maltreat Nnamdi Kanu

Former Governor of Abia state and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has denied reports alleging that he asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to starve, maltreat Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra. Read more

10. UCL: Atletico qualify for last-16, Liverpool seal perfect group stage record

Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid thrashed Portugues side Porto in the final group game on Tuesday to seal qualification for the Champions League round of 16. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now