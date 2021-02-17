10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC

The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives

A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more

4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more

5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more

6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness

The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more

7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark

Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more

8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market

Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more

9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more

10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more

