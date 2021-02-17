Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more
4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more
5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more
6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more
7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more
8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more
9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more
10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 574 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 146,928. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Monday recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital. Read more
3. FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries. Read more
4. 109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated for COVID-19 – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday at least 109 million Nigerians would be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next two years. Read more
5. IGP launches Operation Puff Adder ll to check insecurity
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the Operation Puff Adder II. Read more
6. Nigerian govt places health workers on Ebola alert
The Federal Government has placed the country’s health workers on alert over the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in Conakry, Guinea. Read more
7. Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N68.96 billion during trading. Read more
8. Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief
The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization. Read more
9. SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law
Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market. Read more
10. Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to reclaim fourth spot
Timo Werner scored for the first time in 14 games for Chelsea as the Blues defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 15, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday, clarified the comment he made about Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles for self defence. Read more
2. PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities and halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy. Read more
3. Makinde, Akeredolu visit scene of Oyo traders’ clash, call for peace
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, visited the Shasha community in Ibadan where traders at the popular market in the area clashed last week. Read also
4. SERAP asks court to stop Buhari from using ‘draconian CAMA 2020′ to target activists
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “stop President Muhammadu Buhari from implementing draconian and unlawful provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 which allow the Federal Government to arbitrarily merge a new association with an already registered association; to suspend and remove trustees of any association; and to take over funds belonging to any association, and transfer such funds to another association on the pretext that the account is dormant.” Read more
5. Makinde’s ally berates Fayose, says he’ll only be remembered for fraud, incompetence, ingratitude
The crisis rocking the South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maybe far from over, as an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, at the weekend said Fayose can only be remembered for fraud and incompetence during his two terms as Governor of Ekiti State. Read more
6. Nigerian troops kill two most wanted Boko Haram commanders
Two top Boko Haram Commanders who were on the ‘most wanted list’ of the Nigerian Army, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, have been killed by troops of Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole in an ambush conducted in the Sambisa forest in Borno State. Read more
7. Bitcoin whale transfers $104m worth of cryptocurrency amid Tesla, Apple interest
Bitcoin Whale has moved thousands of Bitcoin, according to a cryptocurrency analytic tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot. Read more
8. Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed claims that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SDPC) under-reported two million barrels of crude in its oil production records between 2016 and 2018. Read more
9. Aina bags assist, Maja nets brace as Fulham stun Everton with Iwobi benched
Nigerian forward, Josh Maja scored twice to mark his first start for Fulham and helped his team to a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League. Read more
10. EPL: Aubameyang bags hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Leeds; Man Utd hold West Brom
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a hat-trick for Arsenal in their 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, February 14, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko. Read more
2. You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt
Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented the Kaduna Central district in the 8th Assembly, has cautioned the Federal Government to allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protests as the present administration came into power on the back of such protests. Read more
3. FG warns Nigerians against ethnocising crime
The federal government has warned Nigerians against ethnocising crime in the country and also resist the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another. Read more
4. CHSR demands immediate release of #OccupyLekki protesters arrested by police
The Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) on Saturday condemned the arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. Read more
5. Zoning system, though not constitutional, is a strategy for winning elections –Ganduje
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that though, zoning system is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections. Read more
7. Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020 —DMO
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy has incurred an additional N14.5 trillion debt in 2020, with an additional N10 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ways and means which will be converted to a 30-year loan facility. Read more
8. NSE: Zenith Bank, Transcorp record highest trade amid shares dumping
The stock market dip at the end of the week, with investors losing N300 billion as the equity capitalisation ended trade with N21.15 trillion on Friday, trading below the N21.45 trillion the market closed with on Thursday. Read more
9. North-West govs to meet NSA on Monday over insecurity in region
Governors in the North-Western parts of Nigeria are set to meet with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), on Monday in Kaduna over the rising insecurity that has been bedeviling the region. Read more
10. Ndidi bags assist as Leicester come from behind to thrash Liverpool
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as they pulled off an incredible comeback against Liverpool on Saturday. Read more
Tonto Dikeh speaks on ex-husband’s marriage to PA, Rosy Meurer
North Korea attempted to steal Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine technology — Report
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Buhari appoints 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC boss
Former Ogun gov, Gbenga Daniel, dumps PDP for APC
Nollywood actor, Victor Decker found dead in apartment
Nigerian govt to install CCTVs on highways to curb kidnappings, banditry