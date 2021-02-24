 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. EFCC presents third witness in Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged N26m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday presented its third witness in the alleged fraud trial involving a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Read more

2. Nigerian Army confirms recapture of Marte as explosions rock Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed the recapture of Marte from the Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

3. Court adjourns ex-NAF chief’s trial for alleged money laundering till April 28

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trail of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar Dikko (retd), for alleged money laundering till April 28 and 29. Read more

4. Imo govt vows to recover state’s assets from Okorocha

The Imo state government on Tuesday reaffirmed its determination to recover the state’s assets allegedly diverted by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha. Read more

5. Niger Delta militant group threatens to attack Lagos, Abuja

Members of a Niger Delta militant group known as Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters on Tuesday threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja over neglect of the region and poor implementation of amnesty programme by the Federal Government. Read more

Read also : 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021

6. Despite harsh economy, Nigerians drank more beer in 2020

Despite the current crippling nature of the Nigerian economy, the citizens spent more money on beer last year, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as First Bank leads investors’ activities

Renewed investors’ interest in Nigeria’s capital market lifted the bourse out of the bear territory on Tuesday as it rallied round to slightly increase the equity capitalisation to N21.014 trillion. Read more

8. N1.74tn disbursed for Capital Projects in 2020 –Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed on Monday said the federal government had released a total sum of N1.74 trillion to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for capital expenditure as at December 2020. Read more

9. Price of petrol higher in Abia, Adamawa, Gombe in January — NBS

As Nigerians await the decision of the Federal government on the new pump price for petrol, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in January 2021 average prices paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) was N164.09. Read more

10. UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Read more

