10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. EFCC presents third witness in Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged N26m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday presented its third witness in the alleged fraud trial involving a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Read more
2. Nigerian Army confirms recapture of Marte as explosions rock Maiduguri
The Nigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed the recapture of Marte from the Boko Haram insurgents. Read more
3. Court adjourns ex-NAF chief’s trial for alleged money laundering till April 28
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trail of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar Dikko (retd), for alleged money laundering till April 28 and 29. Read more
4. Imo govt vows to recover state’s assets from Okorocha
The Imo state government on Tuesday reaffirmed its determination to recover the state’s assets allegedly diverted by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha. Read more
5. Niger Delta militant group threatens to attack Lagos, Abuja
Members of a Niger Delta militant group known as Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters on Tuesday threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja over neglect of the region and poor implementation of amnesty programme by the Federal Government. Read more
6. Despite harsh economy, Nigerians drank more beer in 2020
Despite the current crippling nature of the Nigerian economy, the citizens spent more money on beer last year, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as First Bank leads investors’ activities
Renewed investors’ interest in Nigeria’s capital market lifted the bourse out of the bear territory on Tuesday as it rallied round to slightly increase the equity capitalisation to N21.014 trillion. Read more
8. N1.74tn disbursed for Capital Projects in 2020 –Finance minister
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed on Monday said the federal government had released a total sum of N1.74 trillion to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for capital expenditure as at December 2020. Read more
9. Price of petrol higher in Abia, Adamawa, Gombe in January — NBS
As Nigerians await the decision of the Federal government on the new pump price for petrol, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in January 2021 average prices paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) was N164.09. Read more
10. UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Read more
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash
American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...