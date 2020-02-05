10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020

1. Presidency reacts to CAN’s protests over insecurity, Pastor Andimi’s beheading

The Presidency has reacted to the protests organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the killing of Pastor Lawan Andimi, the chairman of the Christian umbrella body in Adamawa State, by Boko Haram insurgents. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu said that the demonstrations by CAN represented the peaceful right of all Nigerians to protest and express their views on matters of religion, ethics and otherwise. He said that the origination of their protests was the “shocking, unacceptable death” of Pastor Andimi at the hands of Boko Haram, and also added that President Buhari felt their pain, and that of his family, for his loss. Read more

2. SHEHU SANI: EFCC denies keeping suspects in underground cell

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that suspects were being detained in an underground cell throughout the country. The Head of the Commission’s Abuja zonal office, Aminu Aliyu, who took journalists round the facilities, said such cell does not exist in the Commission. The EFCC clarification followed claims by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, that the Commission detained him in an underground cell for 30 days. Read more

3. Witness tells how Suswam’s people asked him to lie or lose his family members

The trial of the former Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam continued on Tuesday, with a witness telling the court how some persons from the side of Suswam pressured and threatened to kill him and his family should he tell the truth. The witness, one Abubakar Umar, was the fourth prosecution witness (PW4) to testify in the ongoing trial of Gabriel Suswam before Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more

4. US may lift Nigeria visa curb – Pompeo

United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Tuesday Washington may still lift visa restrictions slammed on Nigerians last week. Pompeo, who met the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the curbs were imposed on Nigeria and five other countries as the US wanted them to do more to ascertain the information on travelers. Read more

5. How indiscipline wrecked PDP – Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Monday indiscipline was the bedrock of the crisis that wrecked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oyinlola said it was unfortunate that the crisis started with him, adding that he was duly elected as the party’s National Secretary but removed overnight. A statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, Oyinlola disclosed these when Governor Seyi Makinde and some national officers of PDP visited the former army officer in his Okuku country home on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Read more

6. Nigerian govt must repay Abacha’s loot if stolen again – US

The United States government on Tuesday mandated the Nigerian government to place in a secured account the soon to be repatriated $308million recovered from the family of the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The Spokesperson for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement the Federal Government would be required to replace the fund if it is stolen from the account. This requirement, according to her, was one of the agreements reached between the US, Nigeria and the Island of Jersey where the funds are being kept. Read more

7. I didn’t discuss Amotekun with Buhari – Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Ondo State governor told State House correspondents after the meeting that he did not discuss with the President, the contentious Southwest security outfit, Amotekun, which had pitched the governors of the region against the Federal Government until the intervention of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo a fortnight ago. According to him, the governors are already in discussions with the Inspector-General of Police on the matter. Read more

8. Killings caused by Buhari’s incompetence, says BBOG co-convener

A fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Aisha Yesufu, on Monday accused the President of being the number one culprit of hate speech in the country. Yesufu, a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), stated this at the town hall meeting convened by the African Independent Television (AIT) on the Hate Speech Bill currently before the National Assembly. Yesufu, who referred to President Buhari as Major General, also frowned at the attitude of the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, who she said left the event immediately after giving his speech without waiting to hear from the people present. Read more

9. BUHARI’s RESIGNATION: Ohanaeze splinter group says Abaribe has lost touch with Igbos’ aspiration for presidency

A group that called itself the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Tuesday, described the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, as an affront for the people of South East.

The group in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Dimm Uche Ukwukwu, in Abuja, said the call was selfish and the handiwork of a fifth columnist. It would be recalled that Ukwukwu was suspended as the Secretary-General of the official Ohanaeze group led by Chief Nnia Nwodo over alleged “anti-organization” activities. Read more

10. Police to arraign Abuja bank robbery suspects February 14

The FCT Police Command said on Tuesday it would arraign the five suspects of the December last year’s foiled bank robbery in the nation’s capital. The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that an investigation into the incident has been completed. He said the Command’s Legal Department had reviewed the case file and filed appropriate charges against the suspects. Read more

