10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020.

1. There’s hope for Nigeria in 2020 —CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said on Tuesday there was great hope for the nation in 2020. He urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the New Year. Ayokunle stated this in a goodwill message issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja. The CAN president who stressed that God was concerned about Nigeria’s affairs, assured that the nation would overcome its challenges in the New Year. Read more

2. Uncertainty lies ahead for Nigeria in 2020 —CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Tuesday that uncertainty loomed in the New Year due to “President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous mismanagement of the economy and unity of the nation.” CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, warned in the coalition’s New Year message that the incoming year would be more disastrous unless President Buhari improved his management of the nation’s affairs. Read more

3. Why we arrested Shehu Sani —EFCC

The former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, was arrested for alleged extortion, name dropping and financial crimes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday. According to the Commission, Sani was arrested because of complaints by the owner of a car company, ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, from whom he allegedly collected $10,000. Ripples Nigeria gathered that the social critic told the ASD Motors chief that he was very close to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and promised to help the businessman resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency. Read more

4. ‘I have no enemies’ —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Tuesday he was determined to move the party to greater heights despite mounting opposition against him. The former Edo State governor said he remained a fulfilled man because of the successes recorded by the party since he took over as national chairman over 18 months ago. He succeeded Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as APC chairman in June 2018. Read more

5. YEAR IN REVIEW: Atiku’s woes, Saraki’s fall, Kalu’s imprisonment, others. Are these signs APC is consolidating?

The year 2019 was one that shaped the politics of Nigeria in many ways, both positively and negatively, depending on which side one belongs, except the supposedly non- aligned in the society. The year was one that defined the nation’s politics and threw up a few surprises here and there, and in many more cases, disappointment and heartbreaks. Ripples Nigeria presents a summary of the politically defining moments of the year 2019. Read more

6. Since 1960, no tribe has sacrificed more for Nigeria’s unity than the Igbo —Group

The Igbo National Council (INC) on Tuesday warned the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum led by Yerima Shettma, to stop its move against the Igbo presidency. The INC president, Chilos Godsent, told journalists at a press briefing in Owerri, Imo State, that a comment credited to Shettima on the Igbos’ readiness to rule the country was unfortunate. He argued that the Arewa youths are bent on misleading Nigerians. The Igbos, according to him, had sacrificed more for unity of Nigeria than other tribes in the country. Read more

7. Sanwo-Olu signs N1.168tn Lagos 2020 budget into law

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday signed the state’s 2020 budget into law. The governor signed the budget just 24 hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly approved the N1.168 trillion 2020 budget proposal. Sanwo-Olu signed the document in the Governor’s Office at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Read more

8. NDDC BOARD: Militants threaten to return to the creeks

Niger Delta militants on Monday threatened to return to the creeks if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to immediately inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) screened and approved by the Senate, after carrying out a forensic audit of the interventionist agency.

Leader of the agitators operating under the banner of 21st Century Youths for Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement last night, said: “Anything short of the already screened and confirmed board will result in anarchy, thereby giving us no choice but to go back to the creeks and fight for our rights until justice is restored.” Read more

9. ALLEGED N6.1BN FRAUD: Come and explain yourself, Judge tells ex-Gov Jang

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau State High Court on Tuesday told a former governor of the state, Sen Jonah Jang to explain his role over a charge brought before him in the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged Jang, and Mr Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, before the court on 17 counts of alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state fund among others. But the accused persons had submitted that the anti-graft commission has no case against them. Read more

10. Gov Ganduje suspends law banning opposite sexes from boarding same tricycle

The Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has suspended its ban of opposite sexes riding in the same tricycle in the metropolis. The suspension of the implementation of the directive which was supposed to come into effect across the state from January 2020 was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the agency responsible for implementing the law, Kano Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge. Read more

