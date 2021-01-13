10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 1,270 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 102,601. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,270 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigeria to get more oil revenue with PIB – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday Nigeria would generate more revenue from the oil and gas industry with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Read more

3. Nigerian govt releases fresh COVID-19 protocol for travelers

The Federal Government on Tuesday issued a fresh COVID-19 protocol for all international travelers in the country. Read more

4. INEC to introduce new technologies ahead of 2023 election

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Nick Dazang, said on Tuesday the commission planned to introduce new technologies ahead of the 2023 general election in the country. Read more

5. FG to vaccinate 103 million Nigerians for COVID-19

The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would vaccinate 103 million Nigerians or 50 percent of the country’s total population for the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

6. Nigerian stocks rise 0.36% with 26 gainers against 20 losers

The Nigerian stock market rose by 0.36% as the All share index moved from 40,150.78 to 40,295.95 largely driven by the advancements in the shares of insurance and industrial goods stocks. In total, 26 stocks gained against 20 losers. Read more

7. Nigeria, others to get $5bn investment from World Bank

Nigeria, alongside 11 other African countries will get over $5 billion investment, over the next five years from the World Bank, to help restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity, and promote livelihoods. Read more

8. AMCON bad debts drop by N1 trillion but…

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Monday disclosed that the total of outstanding debt by loan defaulters on its books has dropped by N1 trillion to N4.4 trillion. Read more

9. Naira crashes to N470/$1, as turnover drops by 59%

The Naira has, once again, weakened at the black market as the exchange rate at the parallel market suffered its second depreciation of the year. Read more

10. EPL: Iwobi scores for Everton at Wolves, Man Utd go top with Burnley win

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was on target for Everton in their 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League encounter on Tuesday night. Read more

