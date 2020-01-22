10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. Reports on killing of 17 soldiers by Boko Haram outright falsehood – Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday described as outright falsehood, recent media publication purporting that 17 of its soldiers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, claiming that rather it was the troops that decimated the terrorists. The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement that the troops would continue their onslaught on the terrorists. Read more

2. P&ID: Court adjourns trial of British national till Jan 22, 27

The Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the trial of James Nolan, a British national facing charges along with two companies, Goidel Resources Limited, and ICIL Limited, in relation to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing and utilization contract scandal. The court presided over by Justice Okon Abang adjourned the trial until January 22 and 27, 2020.

Nolan and the two companies are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on an amended 32-count charge bordering on money laundering, tax evasion and failure to submit Value Added Tax returns, contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended. Read more

3. Police stray bullet kills passerby as Shi’ites protest in Abuja

A protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), turned tragic on Tuesday when a stray bullet from the police killed a passerby at the Berger area of Wuse, Abuja. The passerby was hit by a bullet when the police fired gunshots and teargas canisters to disperse the IMN members who had gathered for a protest,leading to a scare among commuters and other passersby, who ran for their lives. The procession by the Shi’ites procession, which took off from the Utako district of Abuja, also came to an abrupt end while the remains of the deceased was taken away by the police in one of their vans. Read more

4. Execution of CAN chairman cruel, provocative – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative. The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed sadness that the terrorists went ahead to kill the cleric while giving signals of their willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties. Read more

5. Kaduna court stops demolition of Abacha’s hotel

The Kaduna State government has been stopped from demolishing Durbar hotel belonging to the family of late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha. The order was handed down on Tuesday by a Kaduna State High Court, while granting an ex-parte motion brought before it by a lawyer, Reuben Atabor. The hotel has been the subject of litigation between the Federal Government and the family of the late Head of the State since 2001. The family has reportedly won both at the High court and Appeal Court, a final appeal is said to be pending before the Supreme Court. Read more

6. Imo Assembly deputy speaker resigns, 9 lawmakers defect to APC

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekanma, on Monday resigned from his position. Just as the deputy speaker resigned from the position, at least nine members of the Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are indications that more lawmakers will switch their loyalty from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the new ruling party in Imo State. The defection started at 15:30 p.m. when the Speaker of the House, read the letters of the defecting lawmakers during the plenary. Read more

7. Nigeria presently at a crossroad – Abdusalami

Nigeria is presently at a crossroad with the multifarious challenges confronting it, a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), said on Tuesday. Abdulsalami, who stated this in Kaduna during the annual award dinner organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, noted that the prevailing security challenges in the country are threatening the peace and well- being of the citizens. The award ceremony was put together to honour a few Nigerians for their contributions to society. Read more

8. Ignore PANDEF group of old brigades, militants tell Nigerian govt as feud between Niger Delta stakeholders deepens

THE Re-formed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) and a coalition of nine militant groups that ceased hostilities in 2016 have asked the Federal Government to disregard the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), declaring that the regional body does not represent the interest of the entire people of the oil-rich Niger Delta. PANDEF National Chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), had said recently that the Federal Government had halted talks on efforts to develop the region. The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) and other militant groups also said they were stopping hostilities to enable PANDEF to hold talks with the federal government on their demands for the development of the region. Read more

9. ISWAP fighters execute abducted CAN chairman

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have executed the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi. Ahmed Salkida, a Nigerian journalist living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) broke the news via Twitter on Tuesday. He said the CAN chairman was executed by his abductors on Monday.

Salkida, who has been reporting on the activities of the Boko Haram since mid-2006 and extensively covered the conflict between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram said: “To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Rev. Andimi who was abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday. (Monday). Read more

10. Gory details of how Lagos billionaire was murdered, dismembered, remains dumped in the bush

The Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended four suspects for allegedly killing a Lagos billionaire businessman Chief Ignatius Adunukwe. They were also said to have chopped his body, put them in a bag and dumped it in the bush. According to the police, the abductors, Daniel Ibeaji, 42; Arinze Igwe, 26; Solomon Cletus, 30; and Israel Obigaremu, 35, had approached the deceased for the purchase of his property which he had put up for sale.

After agreeing to the price and all other details, they agreed to meet at a particular date for the signing of the agreement and exchange of money, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu said at press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, adding that it was on the agreed date Adunukwe was seen last. Read more

