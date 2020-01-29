10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. INEC rejects poll results in Akwa Ibom rerun, gives reasons

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been forced to reject the results of Saturday’s rerun election in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa-Ibom. INEC said it was moved to reject the results of the rerun election in the area due to the fact that its officials were abducted and forced to compromise the processes. This was revealed in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) on Tuesday in Abuja. Read more

2. There was nothing like banditry before my govt —Buhari

Responding to the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, which has led to loss of lives and properties, President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday, assured Nigerians that his administration will combat banditry with full force. The president mentioned that the nefarious activities of the bandits has brought grief to Nigerians and heightened fear of travellers across the country. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he added that “we will now be harder on them.” Read more

3. ALLEGED FELONY: Senate gives condition under which Omo-Agege will be probed

The Nigerian Senate has disclosed that it will probe Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege over the allegation that he was convicted of felony in a California court in the United States. However, Senate spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, while answering questions from journalists on the issue after plenary on Tuesday, said that the investigation of Omo-Agege will commence once the Red Chamber received a petition against him on the matter. Akwashiki, said though the issue happened in the United States, the Senate would probe Omo-Agege once the needful is done. Read more

4. Nigeria must amend electoral laws to deepen democracy- Secondus

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Tuesday called for the amendment of the nation’s electoral laws to guarantee free, fair and credible elections in the future.

The PDP chairman stated this while hosting a delegation of International Republican Institute (IRI) at the PDP National Secretariat on Tuesday. According to him, it will be a herculean task conducting credible elections in the country with the existing laws. Read more

5. Nigerian leaders hate hearing the truth – Gov. Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Tuesday that Nigerian leaders detest the truth. The governor, who stated this while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College, Abuja, declared that telling the truth is always difficult in Nigeria.

The event was attended by senior military officers and policymakers within and outside the country. Zulum told the gathering that the unwillingness of persons in the corridors of power to tell leaders truth about issues and the unwillingness of leaders themselves to hear the truth, are some of the major problems confronting leadership in Nigeria. Read more

6. EFCC goes after Adebutu, quizzes son for alleged tax fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a corruption investigation into the activities of the billionaire business mogul, Kessington Adebutu aka “Baba Ijebu,” the Premium Times reports. The online platform reports that detectives from the Commission’s office in Lagos on Tuesday arrested the son of the gambling mogul, Segun. He was later grilled by the EFCC operatives for alleged tax fraud, economic sabotage and other related issues. Read more

7. Plateau governor orders arrest of community leaders over deadly attack on village

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday ordered the arrest of community leaders especially ward heads and Ardos in Kwatas village of Bokkos local government area of the state following Sunday’s deadly attack which killed at least 13 people and razed 23 houses.

The governor gave the arrest order after an emergency Security Council meeting between the locals, Fulani leaders and security agents at the Government House. He said henceforth community leaders would be arrested unless they produce the perpetrators of such deadly attacks. Read more

8. MONEY LAUNDERING: Court adjourns ex-Skye Bank chairman’s trial to April 7

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of former chairman of Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni and the former managing director of the bank, Timothy Oguntayo till April 7 and April 21 respectively. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu said the court would during the adjourned dates appraise the out of court settlement and trial of the matter respectively.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendants a 10-count charge, of money laundering to the tune of N25.5 billion. However, they are pursuing an out-of court settlement of the matter with the EFCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

9. Court varies Maina’s bail conditions, ex-pension chief now to pay N500m

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday varied the bail condition earlier handed to a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. Justice Okon Abang reduced Maina’s bail sum from N1 Billion to N500 Million.

He also reviewed the aspect of the bail terms that required the defendant to produce two serving Senators to stand surety for him. Justice Abang varied the condition by allowing the former pension reform chief to only produce one serving Senator that owns a property worth N500 million in either Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse II, Central Business District or Katampe districts in Abuja. Read more

10. Pregnant woman dies of Lassa fever in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government said on Tuesday a pregnant woman has died from Lassa fever infection in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Yola on Tuesday, said the deceased was one of the four suspected cases in the state. He told journalists that three others had tested negative to the fever and had been discharged from the hospital. The commissioner said the deceased who had been registered as an index case in the state suffered a stillbirth. Read more

