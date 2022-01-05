News
10 Top Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 5
These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. Okorocha brands Uzodinma’s govt an embarrassment to Imo after gov fails to name sponsors of violence
The former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday blasted Governor Hope Uzodinma for refusing to name individuals behind violence in the state. Read More
2. APC accuses PDP of sponsoring banditry in Zamfara, rejects call for Matawalle’s resignation
The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State on Tuesday rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demand for Governor Bello Matawalle’s resignation over the growing insecurity in the state. Read More
3. Uzodinma, APC turning Imo into abattoir – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of turning the state into an abattoir where Igbo youths are killed secretly. Read More
4. Buhari picks Gbajabiamila to lead Nigerian govt’s delegation to AFCON
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday picked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Leader of the Federal Government delegation to the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon. Read More
5. Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains seven commissioners
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, dissolved the state executive council. Read More
6. Buhari appoints ex-World Bank consultant, Doyin Salami as special adviser. What you should know
Former World Bank consultant and economist, Doyin Salami, has been appointed as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP), Muhammadu Buhari. Read More
7. AGF Malami explains delay in officially naming bandits as terrorists
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has disclosed the rationale behind the delay in officially designating bandits as terrorists. Read More
8. Imo govt claims suspects implicated Okorocha, Nwosu as sponsors of banditry
The Imo State Government has disclosed that some suspects have allegedly implicated former Governor Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu as sponsors of bandits and kidnappers. Read More
9. CBN holds back N10.1trn deposits as frustrated customers can’t get cash from banks
Amid a surge in demand for more cash by bank customers, Nigerian banks are finding it difficult to meet demands. Read More
10. Lukaku returns to Chelsea squad after apologizing for interview comments
Romelu Lukaku will be available for selection in Chelsea squad for their semifinal Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham. Read More
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...