10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigeria will receive 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines January ending —PTF

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, Tuesday announced that Nigeria would receive 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January. Read more

2. Hike in electricity tariff insensitive – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described as insensitive the new hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. Read more

3. Buhari thanks China for rail, road projects in Nigeria, says no sustainable development without infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday thanked China for its role in the development of rail, roads, and other infrastructural projects in Nigeria. Read more

4. COVID-19: FG approves establishment of life-support oxygen plants in the 36 states —PTF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of at least one oxygen plant in each of the 36 states which will help provide life support for coronavirus patients. Read more

5. Tinubu has right to contest for president in 2023 – Osoba

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said on Tuesday the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the right to contest for president in 2023. Read more

6. NSE: Market contracts by N393bn amid losses by big-cap stocks

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded the first loss of the year Tuesday as sell pressure on some of the most capitalised stocks on the bourse eroded the market value of equities by N392.816 billion. Read more

7. NERC denies 50% increase in electricity tariff, makes clarification

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has denied approving a 50 percent increase in electricity tariffs. Read more

8. Oil prices record mixed fortune amid deadlock in OPEC+ talks; Bonny Light sheds $0.16

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as an impasse in output talks between key crude producers regarding changes to February supply forced the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to shift the meeting to later in the day. Read more

9. FCMB share value records 6% loss on first day of 2021 trading

Shares of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) posted a six per cent loss on the first day of trading on Monday, January 4. Read more

10. Amoo rallies support for Golden Eaglets as team begin WAFU Cup campaign today

Golden Eaglets coach, Fatai Amoo has called on Nigerians living in Togo and those at home to support his team as they begin their WAFU Cup campaign. Read more