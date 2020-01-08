10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

Jonathan speaks on report he’s under pressure to vie for 2023 poll

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday reacted to reports that he was under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential election. Reports of some people mounting pressure on Jonathan to contest for the presidential election in 2023 have been circulating on different social media platforms. But reacting in a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan denied the report. He said his mind was occupied with means of promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa. Read more

2. CAN fulfilling Boko Haram’s wish —Presidency

The Presidency has said the Christian Association of Nigeria was fulfilling the wish of Boko Haram terror group by seeing the conflict through the lens of religion. The presidency also assured that the security forces of Nigeria were working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities. It said in doing so, the government had full confidence in the ability of the security forces to accomplish the task. President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement on Tuesday. Read more

3. CAN REPLIES NIGERIAN GOVT: You can’t shut us up

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Tuesday it would not be cowed into quitting calls for better security in the country. CAN, in a statement issued by its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, also accused the Federal Government of protecting the interest of criminals. The Christian body’s statement was a reaction to an earlier statement by the Presidency that the government would not tolerate politicisation of religion in the guise of demanding freedom for those in terrorists’ captivity. Read more

4. We’re going after Peter Odili, his perpetual injunction ‘overtaken by events’ —Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, revived the controversy surrounding the perpetual injunction purportedly obtained by former Rivers governor, Peter Odili against investigation and prosecution. Magu also listed Lagos and Rivers states as headquarters of money laundering in the country. He said Lagos led in the unholy act, followed by Rivers. Magu, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, said the rate of money laundering in the Rivers State capital was due to the oil business going on in the city. Read more

5. EDO ASSEMBLY: Court bars INEC from filling ‘vacant’ seats

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, temporarily restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting by-elections to fill 14 vacant seats in the Edo State House of Assembly. The State House of Assembly had last year declared the seats vacant after the lawmakers who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to present themselves for inauguration by the principal officers of the house. The affected lawmakers are said to be loyal to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. Read more

6. Hold APC responsible for escalated violence, killings, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the worsening security situation in Nigeria. In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the opposition party said that Nigerians should hold “fizzling AP responsible for the escalated violence, insurgent attack, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in our nation.” It said the APC had been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily faced the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks. Read more

7. IMO: APC distances self from invasion of councils by suspended LG chairmen

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it knew nothing about the attempt by suspended chairmen and councillors to take over the 27 council areas in the state. The suspended local government chairmen and councillors, said to be members of the APC, had invaded the local government councils in the state on Monday. But in a statement on Tuesday, the state APC dissociated itself from the act and said it was not sure the suspended council officials were members of the party. Read more

8. Zulum commends Army’s response to extortion allegation, explains why he cried out

The governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum has expressed satisfaction with the manner Nigeria Army responded to the allegation of bribe taking by its personnel. The governor had on Monday accused some soldiers at Njimtilo check-point, outskirts of Maiduguri, of collecting bribes of N1000 and N500 from travellers who were not in possession of national identity cards. In a quick response, the army in a statement Monday night by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Coordinator of the Army’s Media Operations, assured it would investigate the allegation. Read more

9. ICPC files case against President of Surveyors Council of Nigeria

The Federal Government has filed charges against the President in Council, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SCN), Joseph Olorunjuwon Agbenla for alleged abuse of office. Agbenla, who retired as the Permanent Secretary / Surveyor General, Lagos State, is charged with receiving about N5million as allowances for conferences not attended.

The four-count charge, marked: CR/1124/2019, now before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Zuba, Abuja was filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). Agbenla was to be arraigned on Tuesday before Justice A. O. Obong, but the exercise was put off owing to his failure to attend court. Read more

10. Fire razes octogenarian’s building in Ibadan, destroys multi-million naira property

A one storey building was completely razed by an inferno at Ijokodo area of Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. with the entire top structure torched by the fire. Properties worth several millions of naira were also destroyed by the inferno. According to reports, the building was built by one Chief Amoo-Onidundu in 1978. Eyewitnesses said the fire went out of control when a young girl tried to put on a gas cooker in the kitchen. Though the girl escaped unhurt, the fire reportedly razed the whole building. Read more

