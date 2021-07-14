10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a Commissioner for the Commission. Read more

2. Nigeria loses $26bn annually to piracy, sea robbery – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday Nigeria loses about $26.3 billion annually to piracy, sea robbery, and other crimes within its maritime environment. Read more

3. Uzodinma, Okorocha’s feud deepens as govt seals ex-governor’s college in Imo

The Imo State Government on Tuesday sealed Rochas Foundation College in Orji, Owerri, the state capital. Read more

4.Kaduna’s insecurity, hardship worrisome – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalating insecurity and hardship in the state.

5. Nigerian govt to earn N5bn annually from concession – BPE

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh said on Tuesday the Federal Government would earn N5 billion annually from the planned concession of its two free trade zones in Calabar and Kano. Read more

6. British police seize £294m haul of cryptocurrency

The British police on Tuesday said it seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totalling £294 million ($408 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organised crime groups moved into cryptocurrencies to wash their dirty money. Read more

7. We know individuals behind banditry, kidnapping in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said on Tuesday he knows the individuals behind the kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the state. Read more

8. Nigerian secret police arrest Israeli filmmakers over alleged contact with IPOB

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday arrested three Israeli filmmakers in the South-East. Read more

9. Nigerian Army scuttles terrorists’ attempt to abduct 17 commuters

The troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, have rescued 17 civilians from being kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno. Read more

10. Fans heap praises on D’Tigers for victories over world top teams USA, Argentina

Nigerian fans have expressed their delight over the current form of the national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Read more

