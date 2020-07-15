10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 463 new COVD-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 33 616; death toll now 754

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 463 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari won’t fail Nigerians on anti-graft war —Presidency

The presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari would not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate chronic corruption in the country. Read more

3. Policemen recover two anti-aircraft guns, rifles in Borno

Policemen in Borno State on Monday recovered two anti-aircraft machine guns and eight AK 47 rifles in the state. Read more

4. FG evacuates 895 Nigerians from UK, UAE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Tuesday evening 590 Nigerians would arrive from the United Kingdom later in the day. Read more

5.BAYELSA: S’Court dismisses appeal by Alaibe challenging declaration of Diri as winner of gov’ship primaries

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Timi Alaibe challenging the declaration of Duoye Diri as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held on September 3, 2019. Read more

6. Buhari sides Keyamo in battle with NASS, says 774,000 jobs programme can go on

The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo said on Tuesday he had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the recruitment of 774, 000 youths under the Special Public Works Programme. Read more

7. Supreme Court clears controversies on legality of virtual court sittings

The Supreme Court has finally settled the controversies on whether virtual court sitting is constitutional. Read more

8. NSE: Market capitalisation sheds N45 billion as bank stocks extend loss

The equity value of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) fell further on Tuesday as the market capitalisation depreciated by N44.867 billion by reason of continued sell pressure on bank stocks. Read more

9. ECOWAS appoints Jonathan as special envoy to Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as a special envoy to lead its mediation mission in Mali. Read more

10. Chelsea beat Norwich to go four points clear of Leicester, Man Utd in EPL top-four race

Chelsea defeated already-relegated Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday night to boost their top-four hopes this season. Read more

