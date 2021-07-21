10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘To end insecurity, extend Kanu and Igboho’s treatment to bandits,’ Afenifere tells Buhari

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy the same energy against promoters of separatists groups to bandits in the country. Read more

2. Igboho still in Benin Republic detention – Aide

Dapo Salami, one of the aides of Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has dismissed the report on the activist’s release by the Beninese authorities. Read more

3. PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency

The Presidency told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday to forget about winning the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Kanu, Igboho deserve amnesty like Boko Haram, bandits —Ex gov Ladoja

The Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has called on the Federal Government to offer amnesty to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho. Read more

5. Jeff Bezos loses N492.9bn hours before space expedition

Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos, lost a whopping N492.93 billion ($1.2 billion) from his wealth on Monday, just 24 hours before he began his space expedition. Read more

6. Autopsy report reveals Lagos teenager killed during Yoruba Nation rally died from stray bullet

The result of an autopsy conducted on a young girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos has revealed that she was hit on the chest by a stray bullet. Read more

7. NLC cautions employers against trampling on workers’ rights

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Ayuba Wabba, has cautioned employers against flouting the rights of their workers while appealing for respect for their sacrifices. Read more

8. Police rescues 100 abducted victims in Zamfara

Police operatives have rescued 100 victims abducted by bandits at Kabaro forest in Maru local government area of Zamfara State. Read more

9. Mali’s interim leader, Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt at Sallah prayers

Head of the Malian military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, survived an assassination attempt at a mosque in the capital, Bamako on Tuesday. Read more

10. [VIDEO] Man harrasses Super Falcons on public bus in Austria for representing ‘Buhari’s terrorist govt

A video has surfaced on social media, in which a Nigerian man living in Austria was harrassing the national women’s football team, Super Falcons. Read more

