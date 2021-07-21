News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. ‘To end insecurity, extend Kanu and Igboho’s treatment to bandits,’ Afenifere tells Buhari
The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy the same energy against promoters of separatists groups to bandits in the country. Read more
2. Igboho still in Benin Republic detention – Aide
Dapo Salami, one of the aides of Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has dismissed the report on the activist’s release by the Beninese authorities. Read more
3. PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency
The Presidency told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday to forget about winning the 2023 general elections. Read more
4. Kanu, Igboho deserve amnesty like Boko Haram, bandits —Ex gov Ladoja
The Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has called on the Federal Government to offer amnesty to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho. Read more
5. Jeff Bezos loses N492.9bn hours before space expedition
Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos, lost a whopping N492.93 billion ($1.2 billion) from his wealth on Monday, just 24 hours before he began his space expedition. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 20, 2021
6. Autopsy report reveals Lagos teenager killed during Yoruba Nation rally died from stray bullet
The result of an autopsy conducted on a young girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos has revealed that she was hit on the chest by a stray bullet. Read more
7. NLC cautions employers against trampling on workers’ rights
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Ayuba Wabba, has cautioned employers against flouting the rights of their workers while appealing for respect for their sacrifices. Read more
8. Police rescues 100 abducted victims in Zamfara
Police operatives have rescued 100 victims abducted by bandits at Kabaro forest in Maru local government area of Zamfara State. Read more
9. Mali’s interim leader, Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt at Sallah prayers
Head of the Malian military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, survived an assassination attempt at a mosque in the capital, Bamako on Tuesday. Read more
10. [VIDEO] Man harrasses Super Falcons on public bus in Austria for representing ‘Buhari’s terrorist govt
A video has surfaced on social media, in which a Nigerian man living in Austria was harrassing the national women’s football team, Super Falcons. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....